5k Runs in West Midlands
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
1. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(201 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
2. Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024
Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area
5k, 10k
(182 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
3. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024
The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands
half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
(179 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
4. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May
Rugby, Warwickshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
5. RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors
Prestbury, Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
6. Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Alton, Staffordshire
5k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
7. The West Midlands Zombie Escape Race
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k
(27 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
8. Four Farms Challenge 2024
Deddington, Oxfordshire
10k, 5k and more
(49 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
9. Ultra Wales 50 Mile
Dolgellau, Gwynedd
5k
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
10. The Snickerthon
Burntwood, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(19 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
11. Birmingham Black Country Half Marathon (BBCHM)
Wolverhampton, West Midlands
5k
(152 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
12. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - July
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(78 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
13. Warrior Mud Run
Gloucester, Gloucestershire
5k and more
(44 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
14. Birmingham Running Festival - July 2024
Birmingham, West Midlands
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
15. Forest Warrior
Gloucester, Gloucestershire
5k
(21 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
16. CONQUER CANNOCK RUN 2024
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles and more
(25 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
17. Nottingham Running Festival 2024
Nottingham, Nottingham
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
18. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(8 reviews)
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
19. RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024
Derby, Derbyshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(74 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
20. Kenilworth Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Kenilworth, Warwickshire
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
21. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(55 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
22. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - September
Birmingham, West Midlands
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(48 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
23. Yabba Dabba Do
Burntwood, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
24. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
25. RunThrough Leicestershire Running Festival 2024
Prestwold, Leicestershire
10k, 5k, 10 miles and more
(56 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
26. Weston Park 10k & 5k
Weston-under-Lizard, Staffordshire
10k, 5k
(73 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Nov 2024
27. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - November 2024
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(119 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
28. Shropshire Santa 5k Run
Oswestry, Shropshire
5k
(114 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Dec 2024
29. Birmingham Running Festival - December 2024
Birmingham, West Midlands
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Friday, 27 Dec 2024
30. The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 25 Jan 2025
31. The Holly Challenge
Lightmoor, Telford and Wrekin
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(9 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
32. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - March
Kites Hardwick, Warwickshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(64 reviews)
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
33. The Groundhog Marathon
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
10k, half marathon, marathon, 5k
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
34. Brechfa Trail Half Marathon, 10k and 5k
Carmarthenshire, Carmarthenshire
5k, 10k, half marathon
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024
35. An Evening with Steve Cram
Oswestry, Shropshire
5k