Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

5k Runs in West Midlands

35 events found
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Booked 49 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

1. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(201 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024
Booked 29 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

2. Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024

Location

Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.7

(182 reviews)

Ticket£15.49 – £20.49
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024
Booked 23 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

3. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024

Location

The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(179 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May
Booked 23 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

4. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat sceneryFlat road
RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

5. RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors

Location

Prestbury, Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £44
Booking perks
Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Booked 25 times this week

Sunday, 17 Nov 2024

6. Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k 2024

Location

Alton, Staffordshire

Running

5k, half marathon and more

Ticket£20 – £56
Booking perksRoad
The West Midlands Zombie Escape Race
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

7. The West Midlands Zombie Escape Race

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

5k

Star4.3

(27 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Four Farms Challenge 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

8. Four Farms Challenge 2024

Location

Deddington, Oxfordshire

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.9

(49 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Ultra Wales 50 Mile

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

9. Ultra Wales 50 Mile

Location

Dolgellau, Gwynedd

Running

5k

Ticket£87 – £89
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
The Snickerthon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

10. The Snickerthon

Location

Burntwood, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.3

(19 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Birmingham Black Country Half Marathon (BBCHM)
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

11. Birmingham Black Country Half Marathon (BBCHM)

Location

Wolverhampton, West Midlands

Running

5k

Star4.4

(152 reviews)

Ticket£37 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - July
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

12. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - July

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(78 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Warrior Mud Run
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

13. Warrior Mud Run

Location

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Running

5k and more

Star4.6

(44 reviews)

Ticket£6 – £20
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Birmingham Running Festival - July 2024
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

14. Birmingham Running Festival - July 2024

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £32
Booking perks
Forest Warrior

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

15. Forest Warrior

Location

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Running

5k

Star4.1

(21 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
CONQUER CANNOCK RUN 2024

Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

16. CONQUER CANNOCK RUN 2024

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(25 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Nottingham Running Festival 2024
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

17. Nottingham Running Festival 2024

Location

Nottingham, Nottingham

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £42
Booking perksFlat
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

18. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.6

(8 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 25 Aug 2024

19. RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024

Location

Derby, Derbyshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(74 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Kenilworth Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

20. Kenilworth Half Marathon & 5k 2024

Location

Kenilworth, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£10 – £29
Booking perksFlat
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

21. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(55 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - September
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

22. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - September

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(48 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Yabba Dabba Do

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

23. Yabba Dabba Do

Location

Burntwood, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.8

(5 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

24. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perks
RunThrough Leicestershire Running Festival 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

25. RunThrough Leicestershire Running Festival 2024

Location

Prestwold, Leicestershire

Running

10k, 5k, 10 miles and more

Star4.3

(56 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Weston Park 10k & 5k

Sunday, 17 Nov 2024

26. Weston Park 10k & 5k

Location

Weston-under-Lizard, Staffordshire

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.6

(73 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - November 2024

Saturday, 23 Nov 2024

27. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - November 2024

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(119 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Shropshire Santa 5k Run

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

28. Shropshire Santa 5k Run

Location

Oswestry, Shropshire

Running

5k

Star4.6

(114 reviews)

Ticket£12.99 – £22.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Birmingham Running Festival - December 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 22 Dec 2024

29. Birmingham Running Festival - December 2024

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £32
Booking perks
The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge

Friday, 27 Dec 2024

30. The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.7

(3 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
The Holly Challenge

Saturday, 25 Jan 2025

31. The Holly Challenge

Location

Lightmoor, Telford and Wrekin

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.2

(9 reviews)

Ticket£26 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - March

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

32. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - March

Location

Kites Hardwick, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(64 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
The Groundhog Marathon
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

33. The Groundhog Marathon

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, 5k

Star4.4

(5 reviews)

Great atmosphere
Brechfa Trail Half Marathon, 10k and 5k

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

34. Brechfa Trail Half Marathon, 10k and 5k

Location

Carmarthenshire, Carmarthenshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Great sceneryHilly trail
An Evening with Steve Cram
Booked 12 times this week

Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024

35. An Evening with Steve Cram

Location

Oswestry, Shropshire

Running

5k

Ticket£24.50
Booking perks
