5ks in Bath, South West 2024-2025

Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June
Booked 16 times this week

Sunday, Jun 2, 2024

1. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June

Location

Brickfields Park, 1A The Hollow, Twerton, Bath BA2 1LX, UK

Running

10k, half marathon, 5k

Star4.7

(38 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, Aug 18, 2024

2. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August

Location

Brickfields Park, 1A The Hollow, Twerton, Bath BA2 1LX, UK

Running

half marathon, 5k, ultramarathon, marathon

Star4.7

(89 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
RunThrough Frome Running Festival
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, Aug 18, 2024

3. RunThrough Frome Running Festival

Location

Berkley Rd, Frome BA11 2EH, UK

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket£23.33 – £46
Booking perksGreat scenery
Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile
Booked 18 times this week

Sunday, Jun 23, 2024

4. Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile

Location

Westonbirt, Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.5

(100 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
Charlton Hayes 5k and 10k Fun Run

Sunday, Sep 15, 2024

5. Charlton Hayes 5k and 10k Fun Run

Location

Charlton Hayes, Patchway, Bristol BS34, UK

Running

5k, 10k

Ticket£7.50 – £25
Booking perks
Santa Run Patchway

Sunday, Dec 15, 2024

6. Santa Run Patchway

Location

Norman Scott Park, Coniston Rd, Patchway, Bristol BS34 5QJ, UK

Running

5k, 10k

Ticket£7.50 – £18
Booking perks
