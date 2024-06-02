Home
Running
5k
Bath, South West
Applied FiltersRunning
- Sport
- Distance
- Month
- Event Type
- Reviews
- Past Events
5ks in Bath, South West 2024-2025
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
6events foundSort
Booked 16 times this week
Sunday, Jun 2, 2024
1. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June
Brickfields Park, 1A The Hollow, Twerton, Bath BA2 1LX, UK
10k, half marathon, 5k
4.7
(38 reviews)
£10 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Booked 14 times this week
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
2. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August
Brickfields Park, 1A The Hollow, Twerton, Bath BA2 1LX, UK
half marathon, 5k, ultramarathon, marathon
4.7
(89 reviews)
£10 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Booked 14 times this week
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
3. RunThrough Frome Running Festival
Berkley Rd, Frome BA11 2EH, UK
5k, 10k, half marathon
£23.33 – £46
Booking perksGreat scenery
Booked 18 times this week
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
4. Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile
Westonbirt, Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
4.5
(100 reviews)
£7.50 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
Sunday, Sep 15, 2024
5. Charlton Hayes 5k and 10k Fun Run
Charlton Hayes, Patchway, Bristol BS34, UK
5k, 10k
£7.50 – £25
Booking perks
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
6. Santa Run Patchway
Norman Scott Park, Coniston Rd, Patchway, Bristol BS34 5QJ, UK
5k, 10k
£7.50 – £18
Booking perks
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 events