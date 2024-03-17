All Events
Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

5k Runs in South West

MK Festival of Running
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

1. MK Festival of Running

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.6

(110 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

2. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£10 – £48
Booking perksFlat
AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

3. AJ Bell Great South Run 2024

Location

Portsmouth, Portsmouth

Running

10 miles, 5k and more

Ticket£19 – £43
Booking perksFlat
RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

4. RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors

Location

Prestbury, Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £44
Booking perks
Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

5. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star3.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £56
Booking perks
4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

6. 4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K

Location

Pembrey, Carmarthenshire

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(6 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Night Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

7. Night Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

10k, 5k

Star3.9

(5 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £29
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

8. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.6

(56 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

9. Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.9

(15 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £29
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
The Green Lantern
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

10. The Green Lantern

Location

Exeter, Devon

Running

half marathon, 5k

Star4.2

(42 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Croudace Festival 5k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

11. Croudace Festival 5k

Location

Basingstoke, Hampshire

Running

5k

Ticket£17.50 – £19.50
Booking perks
Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024

12. Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Manswood, Dorset

Running

10k, half marathon, 5k

Star4.2

(123 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Four Farms Challenge 2024
Sunday, 19 May 2024

13. Four Farms Challenge 2024

Location

Deddington, Oxfordshire

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.9

(49 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Race For Men Salisbury
Sunday, 26 May 2024

14. Race For Men Salisbury

Location

Salisbury, Wiltshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£7 – £23.40
Booking perks
Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

15. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

10k, half marathon, 5k and more

Star4.7

(38 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Southampton Running Festival June 2024
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

16. Southampton Running Festival June 2024

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £26
Booking perks
Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

17. Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile

Location

Westonbirt, Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.5

(100 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

18. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(44 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Formula One Marathon & Half Marathon

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

19. Formula One Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

5k

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksFlat trail
Warrior Mud Run
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

20. Warrior Mud Run

Location

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Running

5k and more

Star4.6

(44 reviews)

Ticket£6 – £20
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Forest Warrior

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

21. Forest Warrior

Location

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Running

5k

Star4.1

(21 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
The Dartmoor Crossing / Great Escape

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

22. The Dartmoor Crossing / Great Escape

Location

Filham, Devon

Running

5k and more

Star4.9

(7 reviews)

Ticket£43 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Ciderthon
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

23. Ciderthon

Location

Hambleden, Buckinghamshire

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£27 – £47
Booking perksTrail
Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

24. Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024

Location

Chepstow, Monmouthshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£23.33 – £30
Booking perksFlat
Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

25. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

half marathon, 5k, ultramarathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(89 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
RunThrough Frome Running Festival
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

26. RunThrough Frome Running Festival

Location

Frome, Somerset

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket£23.33 – £46
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
RunThrough Newbury Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

27. RunThrough Newbury Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024

Location

Newbury, West Berkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(62 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Bridgwater Half Marathon, 10k & 5k Fun Run

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

28. Bridgwater Half Marathon, 10k & 5k Fun Run

Location

Bridgwater, Somerset

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.6

(98 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Autumn
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

29. Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Autumn

Location

Exmouth, Devon

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.8

(29 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £21
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Henley Half Marathon

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

30. Henley Half Marathon

Location

Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(17 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - October
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

31. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - October

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(45 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
The Maverick Exposure Lights Dark Castle 2024
Saturday, 16 Nov 2024

32. The Maverick Exposure Lights Dark Castle 2024

Location

Corfe Castle, Dorset

Running

5k and more

Star4.8

(107 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Wittering Beach Run

Saturday, 23 Nov 2024

33. Wittering Beach Run

Location

West Wittering, West Sussex

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(160 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat beach
Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - December
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

34. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - December

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£25 – £47
Booking perksRoad
Christmas Pud 5k

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

35. Christmas Pud 5k

Location

Gosport, Hampshire

Running

5k

Star4.9

(53 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £10
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Grim Challenge
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

36. Grim Challenge

Location

Aldershot, Hampshire

Running

5k

Star4.7

(374 reviews)

Ticket£26 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Up on the Downs
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

37. Up on the Downs

Location

Breamore, Hampshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.6

(42 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat
Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Spring

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

38. Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Spring

Location

Exmouth, Devon

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.7

(11 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat road
Chepstow Steeplechase 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

39. Chepstow Steeplechase 2024

Location

Chepstow, Monmouthshire

Running

10k, 5k

Trail
Bowerhill Bomber (Winter)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

40. Bowerhill Bomber (Winter)

Location

Melksham, Wiltshire

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.7

(10 reviews)

Great atmosphereTrail
The Enigma Easter Series 2024

Friday, 29 Mar 2024

41. The Enigma Easter Series 2024

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k

Star4.4

(4 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat trail
Brechfa Trail Half Marathon, 10k and 5k

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

42. Brechfa Trail Half Marathon, 10k and 5k

Location

Carmarthenshire, Carmarthenshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Great sceneryHilly trail
Inflatable 5k - Swansea

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

43. Inflatable 5k - Swansea

Location

Swansea, Swansea

Running

5k, 10k

Easter 5k and Easter Children's Mile

Monday, 21 Apr 2025

44. Easter 5k and Easter Children's Mile

Location

Gosport, Hampshire

Running

5k and more

Ticket£5 – £10
Booking perks
