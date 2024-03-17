Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
5k Runs in South West
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
1. MK Festival of Running
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(110 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
2. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
3. AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Portsmouth, Portsmouth
10 miles, 5k and more
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
4. RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors
Prestbury, Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
5. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July
Chichester, West Sussex
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
6. 4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K
Pembrey, Carmarthenshire
5k, 10k and more
(6 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
7. Night Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
10k, 5k
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
8. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Southampton, Southampton
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
(56 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
9. Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
5k, 10k and more
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
10. The Green Lantern
Exeter, Devon
half marathon, 5k
(42 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
11. Croudace Festival 5k
Basingstoke, Hampshire
5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
12. Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Manswood, Dorset
10k, half marathon, 5k
(123 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
13. Four Farms Challenge 2024
Deddington, Oxfordshire
10k, 5k and more
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
14. Race For Men Salisbury
Salisbury, Wiltshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
15. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
10k, half marathon, 5k and more
(38 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
16. Southampton Running Festival June 2024
Southampton, Southampton
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
17. Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile
Westonbirt, Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(100 reviews)
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
18. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
5k, 10k, half marathon
(44 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
19. Formula One Marathon & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
5k
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
20. Warrior Mud Run
Gloucester, Gloucestershire
5k and more
(44 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
21. Forest Warrior
Gloucester, Gloucestershire
5k
(21 reviews)
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
22. The Dartmoor Crossing / Great Escape
Filham, Devon
5k and more
(7 reviews)
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
23. Ciderthon
Hambleden, Buckinghamshire
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
24. Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024
Chepstow, Monmouthshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
25. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
half marathon, 5k, ultramarathon, marathon and more
(89 reviews)
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
26. RunThrough Frome Running Festival
Frome, Somerset
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
27. RunThrough Newbury Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024
Newbury, West Berkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
28. Bridgwater Half Marathon, 10k & 5k Fun Run
Bridgwater, Somerset
half marathon, 10k, 5k
(98 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
29. Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Autumn
Exmouth, Devon
10k, 5k
(29 reviews)
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
30. Henley Half Marathon
Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
31. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - October
Chichester, West Sussex
half marathon, 10k, 5k, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(45 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Nov 2024
32. The Maverick Exposure Lights Dark Castle 2024
Corfe Castle, Dorset
5k and more
(107 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Nov 2024
33. Wittering Beach Run
West Wittering, West Sussex
5k, 10k and more
(160 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
34. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - December
Chichester, West Sussex
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
35. Christmas Pud 5k
Gosport, Hampshire
5k
(53 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
36. Grim Challenge
Aldershot, Hampshire
5k
(374 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
37. Up on the Downs
Breamore, Hampshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k
(42 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
38. Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Spring
Exmouth, Devon
10k, 5k
(11 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
39. Chepstow Steeplechase 2024
Chepstow, Monmouthshire
10k, 5k
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
40. Bowerhill Bomber (Winter)
Melksham, Wiltshire
5k, 10k
(10 reviews)
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
41. The Enigma Easter Series 2024
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon, 5k
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
42. Brechfa Trail Half Marathon, 10k and 5k
Carmarthenshire, Carmarthenshire
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
43. Inflatable 5k - Swansea
Swansea, Swansea
5k, 10k
Monday, 21 Apr 2025
44. Easter 5k and Easter Children's Mile
Gosport, Hampshire
5k and more