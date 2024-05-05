All Events
Running Events
5k Runs
South West
Bournemouth
Running
5k
5k Runs in Bournemouth

3 events found
Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024

Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Manswood, Dorset

Running

10k, half marathon, 5k

Star4.2

(123 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
The Maverick Exposure Lights Dark Castle 2024
Saturday, 16 Nov 2024

The Maverick Exposure Lights Dark Castle 2024

Location

Corfe Castle, Dorset

Running

5k and more

Star4.8

(107 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Up on the Downs
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

Up on the Downs

Location

Breamore, Hampshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.6

(42 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat
