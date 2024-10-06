All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
5k Runs
ChevronRight
Wales
ChevronRight
Cardiff
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

5k Runs in Cardiff

2 events found
2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Booked 265 times this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

1. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£10 – £48
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

2. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(44 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 events
1
image
🇬🇧