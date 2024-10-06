All Events
5k Runs in Cardiff
2 events found
Booked 265 times this week
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
1. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
half marathon, 5k
£10 – £48
Booking perksFlat
Booked 2 times this week
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
2. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
5k, 10k, half marathon
4.6
(44 reviews)
£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
