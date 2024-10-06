Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
5k Runs in Wales
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
1. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
2. Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k 2024
Mold, Denbighshire
10k, 5k
(27 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
3. Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024
Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area
5k, 10k
(182 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
4. 4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K
Pembrey, Carmarthenshire
5k, 10k and more
(6 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
5. Ultra Wales 50 Mile
Dolgellau, Gwynedd
5k
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
6. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
5k, 10k, half marathon
(44 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
7. RunThrough Stanley Park Liverpool 5k & 10k - July 2024
Liverpool, Merseyside
5k, 10k
(65 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
8. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(8 reviews)
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
9. Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024
Chepstow, Monmouthshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
10. Hawarden Estate Trail 5k & 10k
Hawarden, Flintshire
10k, 5k
(23 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
11. DEFEAT DELAMERE RUN 2024
Delamere, Cheshire West and Chester
5k, 10k, 10 miles and more
(38 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
12. Shropshire Santa 5k Run
Oswestry, Shropshire
5k
(114 reviews)
Friday, 27 Dec 2024
13. The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
14. MBNA Chester Metric Marathon
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
marathon, 5k
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
15. Chepstow Steeplechase 2024
Chepstow, Monmouthshire
10k, 5k
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
16. Brechfa Trail Half Marathon, 10k and 5k
Carmarthenshire, Carmarthenshire
5k, 10k, half marathon
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024
17. An Evening with Steve Cram
Oswestry, Shropshire
5k
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
18. Inflatable 5k - Swansea
Swansea, Swansea
5k, 10k