All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
5k Runs
ChevronRight
Wales
CloseSelect sport
Running
CloseSelect distance
5k
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

5k Runs in Wales

18 events found
2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Booked 265 times this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

1. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£10 – £48
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k 2024
Booked 16 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 7 DAYS

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

2. Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k 2024

Location

Mold, Denbighshire

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.3

(27 reviews)

Ticket£15.50 – £17.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024
Booked 29 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

3. Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024

Location

Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.7

(182 reviews)

Ticket£15.49 – £20.49
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K
Booked 1 time this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 7 DAYS

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

4. 4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K

Location

Pembrey, Carmarthenshire

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(6 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Ultra Wales 50 Mile

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

5. Ultra Wales 50 Mile

Location

Dolgellau, Gwynedd

Running

5k

Ticket£87 – £89
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

6. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(44 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
RunThrough Stanley Park Liverpool 5k & 10k - July 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

7. RunThrough Stanley Park Liverpool 5k & 10k - July 2024

Location

Liverpool, Merseyside

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.8

(65 reviews)

Ticket£18.33 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

8. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.6

(8 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

9. Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024

Location

Chepstow, Monmouthshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£23.33 – £30
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Hawarden Estate Trail 5k & 10k

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

10. Hawarden Estate Trail 5k & 10k

Location

Hawarden, Flintshire

Running

10k, 5k

Star3.7

(23 reviews)

Ticket£15.50 – £19.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
DEFEAT DELAMERE RUN 2024

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

11. DEFEAT DELAMERE RUN 2024

Location

Delamere, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles and more

Star4.8

(38 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Shropshire Santa 5k Run

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

12. Shropshire Santa 5k Run

Location

Oswestry, Shropshire

Running

5k

Star4.6

(114 reviews)

Ticket£12.99 – £22.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge

Friday, 27 Dec 2024

13. The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.7

(3 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
MBNA Chester Metric Marathon

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

14. MBNA Chester Metric Marathon

Location

Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

marathon, 5k

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£46 – £48
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
Chepstow Steeplechase 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

15. Chepstow Steeplechase 2024

Location

Chepstow, Monmouthshire

Running

10k, 5k

Trail
Heart
Brechfa Trail Half Marathon, 10k and 5k

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

16. Brechfa Trail Half Marathon, 10k and 5k

Location

Carmarthenshire, Carmarthenshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Great sceneryHilly trail
Heart
An Evening with Steve Cram
Booked 12 times this week

Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024

17. An Evening with Steve Cram

Location

Oswestry, Shropshire

Running

5k

Ticket£24.50
Booking perks
Heart
Inflatable 5k - Swansea

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

18. Inflatable 5k - Swansea

Location

Swansea, Swansea

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 events
1
image
🇬🇧