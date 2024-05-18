All Events
5k Runs in Coventry
6 events found
Saturday, 18 May 2024
1. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May
Rugby, Warwickshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat sceneryFlat road
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
2. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - July
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
4.6
(78 reviews)
£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
3. Kenilworth Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Kenilworth, Warwickshire
half marathon, 5k
£10 – £29
Booking perksFlat
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
4. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
4.7
(55 reviews)
£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Saturday, 23 Nov 2024
5. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - November 2024
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
4.7
(119 reviews)
£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
6. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - March
Kites Hardwick, Warwickshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
4.7
(64 reviews)
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
