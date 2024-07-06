All Events
Running Events
5k Runs
Scotland
Edinburgh
5k Runs in Edinburgh

4 events found
The Sunset Running Festival 2024
Booked 47 times this week

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

1. The Sunset Running Festival 2024

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Running

marathon, 5k and more

Star4.3

(83 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Scurry Around Corstorphine Hill
Booked 2 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TODAY

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

2. Scurry Around Corstorphine Hill

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(9 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £23.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Edinburgh Christmas Festival Runs
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

3. Edinburgh Christmas Festival Runs

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.5

(137 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £18
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Meadows 5K Series Entry 2024 (12 races for the price of 10)

Tuesday, 31 Dec 2024

4. Meadows 5K Series Entry 2024 (12 races for the price of 10)

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Running

5k, 10k

Ticket£70 – £90
Booking perks
