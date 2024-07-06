Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
5k Runs in Scotland
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
1. The Sunset Running Festival 2024
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
marathon, 5k and more
(83 reviews)
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024
2. Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k April 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
3. Run Scotland Strathclyde Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
Motherwell, North Lanarkshire
10k, 5k, half marathon
(82 reviews)
Friday, 6 Sept 2024
4. AJ Bell Great North 5k 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
5k
(117 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
5. Scurry Around Corstorphine Hill
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
5k, 10k and more
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
6. St Patrick’s Day Virtual 2024
5k and more
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
7. Up and Running Events - Kelvingrove Park
Glasgow, Glasgow City
5k, 10k
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
8. Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k
Murton, County Durham
10k, 5k and more
(12 reviews)
Tuesday, 23 Apr 2024
9. St George’s Day Virtual 2024
5k and more
Sunday, 26 May 2024
10. Run Northumberland Alnwick Castle Trail Half Marathon, 10k, 5k & 2k
Alnwick, Northumberland
10k, 5k and more
(26 reviews)
Monday, 3 Jun 2024
11. The Virtual Green Fire Run
5k
Tuesday, 4 Jun 2024
12. The Virtual Hot One Run
5k
Wednesday, 5 Jun 2024
13. The Virtual Devilish Run
5k
Wednesday, 5 Jun 2024
14. Castle 5k Series - June
Carlisle, Cumbria
5k
(4 reviews)
Thursday, 6 Jun 2024
15. The Virtual Chili Run
5k
Friday, 7 Jun 2024
16. The Virtual Hot Blooded Run
5k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
17. The Virtual Red Rapscallion Run
5k
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
18. The Virtual Hot Runner
5k
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
19. Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Durham, County Durham
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
20. Run Northumberland Coquet 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
Rothbury, Northumberland
half marathon, 10k, 5k
(14 reviews)
Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024
21. Castle 5k Series - July
Carlisle, Cumbria
5k
(10 reviews)
Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024
22. Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k August 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
5k and more
Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024
23. Castle 5k Series - August
Carlisle, Cumbria
5k
(3 reviews)
Wednesday, 11 Sept 2024
24. Castle 5k Series - September
Carlisle, Cumbria
5k
(6 reviews)
Monday, 21 Oct 2024
25. Virtual The Halloween 7in7
5k and more
Thursday, 24 Oct 2024
26. The Virtual Ghostly Gallop
5k
Friday, 25 Oct 2024
27. The Virtual Petrified Pootle
5k
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
28. The Virtual Spooky Sprint
5k
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
29. The Virtual Zombie Shuffle
5k
Monday, 28 Oct 2024
30. The Virtual Gunpowder Plod
5k
Tuesday, 29 Oct 2024
31. Virtual Fawkes Fiery Fling
5k
Wednesday, 30 Oct 2024
32. The Virtual Conspiracy Whirl
5k
Thursday, 31 Oct 2024
33. Virtual Jumping Jack Flash
5k
Friday, 1 Nov 2024
34. Virtual Penny for the Guy
5k
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
35. The Virtual Bonfire Bash
5k
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
36. The Virtual Rocket Run
5k
Saturday, 30 Nov 2024
37. Virtual St Andrew's Day Run 2024
5k
Saturday, 7 Dec 2024
38. Virtual Partridge in a Pear Tree
5k and more
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
39. Virtual 2 Turtle Doves Run
5k
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
40. Run Durham Dalton Park Winter 10k, 5k and 2k
Murton, County Durham
10k, 5k and more
(15 reviews)
Monday, 9 Dec 2024
41. Virtual 3 French Hens Run
5k
Tuesday, 10 Dec 2024
42. The Virtual 4 Calling Birds Run
5k and more
Wednesday, 11 Dec 2024
43. Virtual 5 Golden Rings Run
5k
Thursday, 12 Dec 2024
44. Virtual 6 Geese a Laying
5k
(1 reviews)
Friday, 13 Dec 2024
45. Virtual 7 Swans a Swimming
5k and more
Saturday, 14 Dec 2024
46. Virtual 8 Maids a Milking
5k
Sunday, 15 Dec 2024
47. Virtual 9 Ladies Dancing Run
5k
Monday, 16 Dec 2024
48. Virtual 10 Lords a Leaping
5k