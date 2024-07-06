All Events
Running Events
5k Runs
Scotland
Running
5k
5k Runs in Scotland

65 events found
The Sunset Running Festival 2024
Booked 47 times this week

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

1. The Sunset Running Festival 2024

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Running

marathon, 5k and more

Star4.3

(83 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £60
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k April 2024
Booked 23 times this week

Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024

2. Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k April 2024

Location

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Running

5k and more

Ticket£5 – £34
Road
Heart
Run Scotland Strathclyde Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
Booked 33 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

3. Run Scotland Strathclyde Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

Location

Motherwell, North Lanarkshire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon

Star3.8

(82 reviews)

Ticket£13 – £30
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
AJ Bell Great North 5k 2024
Booked 13 times this week

Friday, 6 Sept 2024

4. AJ Bell Great North 5k 2024

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

5k

Star4.6

(117 reviews)

Ticket£23
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
Scurry Around Corstorphine Hill
Booked 2 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE TODAY
TODAY

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

5. Scurry Around Corstorphine Hill

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(9 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £23.50
Great atmosphereTrail
Heart
St Patrick's Day Virtual 2024

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

6. St Patrick's Day Virtual 2024

Location

Running

5k and more

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £85
Great atmosphere
Heart
Up and Running Events - Kelvingrove Park

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

7. Up and Running Events - Kelvingrove Park

Location

Glasgow, Glasgow City

Running

5k, 10k

Trail
Heart
Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k
Booked 4 times this week

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

8. Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k

Location

Murton, County Durham

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.3

(12 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £24
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
St George's Day Virtual 2024

Tuesday, 23 Apr 2024

9. St George's Day Virtual 2024

Location

Running

5k and more

Ticket£10 – £85
Booking perks
Heart
Run Northumberland Alnwick Castle Trail Half Marathon, 10k, 5k & 2k
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

10. Run Northumberland Alnwick Castle Trail Half Marathon, 10k, 5k & 2k

Location

Alnwick, Northumberland

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(26 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £30
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
The Virtual Green Fire Run

Monday, 3 Jun 2024

11. The Virtual Green Fire Run

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Road
Heart
The Virtual Hot One Run

Tuesday, 4 Jun 2024

12. The Virtual Hot One Run

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Road
Heart
The Virtual Devilish Run

Wednesday, 5 Jun 2024

13. The Virtual Devilish Run

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Road
Heart
Castle 5k Series - June

Wednesday, 5 Jun 2024

14. Castle 5k Series - June

Location

Carlisle, Cumbria

Running

5k

Star5.0

(4 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £48
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The Virtual Chili Run

Thursday, 6 Jun 2024

15. The Virtual Chili Run

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Road
Heart
The Virtual Hot Blooded Run

Friday, 7 Jun 2024

16. The Virtual Hot Blooded Run

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Road
Heart
The Virtual Red Rapscallion Run

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

17. The Virtual Red Rapscallion Run

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Road
Heart
The Virtual Hot Runner

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

18. The Virtual Hot Runner

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Road
Heart
Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

19. Great British Bake Off Run (North)

Location

Durham, County Durham

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
Flat
Heart
Run Northumberland Coquet 5k, 10k & Half Marathon

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

20. Run Northumberland Coquet 5k, 10k & Half Marathon

Location

Rothbury, Northumberland

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.3

(14 reviews)

Ticket£13 – £30
Great atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Castle 5k Series - July

Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024

21. Castle 5k Series - July

Location

Carlisle, Cumbria

Running

5k

Star4.9

(10 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £37
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k August 2024
Booked 5 times this week

Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024

22. Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k August 2024

Location

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Running

5k and more

Ticket£5 – £34
Flat road
Heart
Castle 5k Series - August

Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024

23. Castle 5k Series - August

Location

Carlisle, Cumbria

Running

5k

Star4.9

(3 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £14
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Castle 5k Series - September

Wednesday, 11 Sept 2024

24. Castle 5k Series - September

Location

Carlisle, Cumbria

Running

5k

Star4.9

(6 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £14
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Virtual The Halloween 7in7

Monday, 21 Oct 2024

25. Virtual The Halloween 7in7

Location

Running

5k and more

Ticket£10 – £180
Booking perks
Heart
The Virtual Ghostly Gallop

Thursday, 24 Oct 2024

26. The Virtual Ghostly Gallop

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Flat trail
Heart
The Virtual Petrified Pootle

Friday, 25 Oct 2024

27. The Virtual Petrified Pootle

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Flat trail
Heart
The Virtual Spooky Sprint

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

28. The Virtual Spooky Sprint

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksFlat road
Heart
The Virtual Zombie Shuffle

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

29. The Virtual Zombie Shuffle

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perks
Heart
The Virtual Gunpowder Plod

Monday, 28 Oct 2024

30. The Virtual Gunpowder Plod

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £30
Booking perksFlat road
Heart
Virtual Fawkes Fiery Fling

Tuesday, 29 Oct 2024

31. Virtual Fawkes Fiery Fling

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £32.50
Booking perksFlat
Heart
The Virtual Conspiracy Whirl

Wednesday, 30 Oct 2024

32. The Virtual Conspiracy Whirl

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksFlat road
Heart
Virtual Jumping Jack Flash

Thursday, 31 Oct 2024

33. Virtual Jumping Jack Flash

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksFlat road
Heart
Virtual Penny for the Guy

Friday, 1 Nov 2024

34. Virtual Penny for the Guy

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksFlat road
Heart
The Virtual Bonfire Bash

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

35. The Virtual Bonfire Bash

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksFlat road
Heart
The Virtual Rocket Run

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

36. The Virtual Rocket Run

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksFlat road
Heart
Virtual St Andrew's Day Run 2024

Saturday, 30 Nov 2024

37. Virtual St Andrew's Day Run 2024

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £85
Booking perks
Heart
Virtual Partridge in a Pear Tree

Saturday, 7 Dec 2024

38. Virtual Partridge in a Pear Tree

Location

Running

5k and more

Star2.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Virtual 2 Turtle Doves Run

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

39. Virtual 2 Turtle Doves Run

Location

Running

5k

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Run Durham Dalton Park Winter 10k, 5k and 2k

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

40. Run Durham Dalton Park Winter 10k, 5k and 2k

Location

Murton, County Durham

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.2

(15 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £23
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Virtual 3 French Hens Run

Monday, 9 Dec 2024

41. Virtual 3 French Hens Run

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksRoad
Heart
The Virtual 4 Calling Birds Run

Tuesday, 10 Dec 2024

42. The Virtual 4 Calling Birds Run

Location

Running

5k and more

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Virtual 5 Golden Rings Run

Wednesday, 11 Dec 2024

43. Virtual 5 Golden Rings Run

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Virtual 6 Geese a Laying

Thursday, 12 Dec 2024

44. Virtual 6 Geese a Laying

Location

Running

5k

Star4.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Virtual 7 Swans a Swimming

Friday, 13 Dec 2024

45. Virtual 7 Swans a Swimming

Location

Running

5k and more

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perks
Heart
Virtual 8 Maids a Milking

Saturday, 14 Dec 2024

46. Virtual 8 Maids a Milking

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Virtual 9 Ladies Dancing Run

Sunday, 15 Dec 2024

47. Virtual 9 Ladies Dancing Run

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Virtual 10 Lords a Leaping

Monday, 16 Dec 2024

48. Virtual 10 Lords a Leaping

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksRoad
Heart
