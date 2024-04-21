All Events
5k Runs in Exeter
3 events found
Booked 8 times this week
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
1. The Green Lantern
Exeter, Devon
half marathon, 5k
4.2
(42 reviews)
£20 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
2. Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Autumn
Exmouth, Devon
10k, 5k
4.8
(29 reviews)
£10 – £21
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
3. Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Spring
Exmouth, Devon
10k, 5k
4.7
(11 reviews)
Great atmosphereFlat road
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 events