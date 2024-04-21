All Events
Running Events
5k Runs
South West
Exeter
5k Runs in Exeter

3 events found
The Green Lantern
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

1. The Green Lantern

Location

Exeter, Devon

Running

half marathon, 5k

Star4.2

(42 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Autumn
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

2. Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Autumn

Location

Exmouth, Devon

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.8

(29 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £21
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Spring

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

3. Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Spring

Location

Exmouth, Devon

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.7

(11 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat road
