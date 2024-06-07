All Events
Running Events
5k Runs
East of England
Luton
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
5k Runs in Luton
9 events found
Booked 9 times this week
Friday, 7 Jun 2024
1. Marston Forest 5k
Bedford, Central Bedfordshire
5k
£12 – £14
Booking perksFlat
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
2. First 5k
Weston, Hertfordshire
5k
£15
Booking perksFlat trail
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
3. Formula One Marathon & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
5k
£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksFlat trail
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
4. The Harvathon
Hitchin, Hertfordshire
5k
4.9
(35 reviews)
£12.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
5. Hitchin 5k
Hitchin, Hertfordshire
5k
4.9
(71 reviews)
£11
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Saturday, 14 Dec 2024
6. Running Tribe Series - Course 3
Chalfont Saint Peter, Buckinghamshire
5k
£52
Booking perksTrail
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
7. Trail Running Pole Workshop - March
Tring, Hertfordshire
5k
Trail
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
8. The Enigma Easter Series 2024
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon, 5k
4.4
(4 reviews)
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
9. Strive for 12
Weston, Hertfordshire
5k, 10k
£40
Booking perks
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 events