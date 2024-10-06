All Events
Running Events
5k Runs
Yorkshire and the Humber
Sheffield
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
5k Runs in Sheffield
1 events found
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
1. HARP Mud Run
Chesterfield, Derbyshire
10k, 5k
4.6
(39 reviews)
£5 – £29.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 events