All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
5k Runs
ChevronRight
Yorkshire and the Humber
CloseSelect sport
Running
CloseSelect distance
5k
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

5k Runs in Yorkshire and the Humber

26 events found
2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Booked 86 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

1. 2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perks
Heart
I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

2. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024

Location

Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.3

(31 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Glorious Gargrave Gallop 2024
Booked 11 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

3. The Glorious Gargrave Gallop 2024

Location

Gargrave, North Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.4

(60 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
SMASH SHERWOOD RUN 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

4. SMASH SHERWOOD RUN 2024

Location

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles and more

Star4.5

(15 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
The Sewerby Ship Inn Shuffle 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

5. The Sewerby Ship Inn Shuffle 2024

Location

Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Hey Up It's Helmsley' 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

6. Hey Up It's Helmsley' 2024

Location

York, North Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon, 5k and more

Star4.5

(44 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The 10 Mile & 3 Mile Race

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

7. The 10 Mile & 3 Mile Race

Location

Rishworth, West Yorkshire

Running

10 miles, 5k

Star4.3

(21 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £20
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Sir Titus Summer Trot
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

8. The Sir Titus Summer Trot

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles, 10k and more

Star4.6

(74 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

9. Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(49 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Leeds Running Festival - August 2024
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

10. Leeds Running Festival - August 2024

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

11. Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024

Location

Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.3

(66 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

12. Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024

Location

Marsden, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(13 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

13. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.4

(62 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
HARP Mud Run

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

14. HARP Mud Run

Location

Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.6

(39 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £29.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Macclesfield Running Festival 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

15. Macclesfield Running Festival 2024

Location

Macclesfield, Cheshire East

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£24 – £42
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

16. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.5

(36 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

17. Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024

Saturday, 14 Dec 2024

18. Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(105 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Bridlington New Year Eve, Eve Bonanza 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 29 Dec 2024

19. Bridlington New Year Eve, Eve Bonanza 2024

Location

Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.8

(17 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025

Sunday, 5 Jan 2025

20. Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.7

(62 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £58
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Skipton Sweetie Surprise Skidaddle 2025

Sunday, 12 Jan 2025

21. Skipton Sweetie Surprise Skidaddle 2025

Location

Skipton, North Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.4

(158 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £56
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Spring Canal Canter - Day 1
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

22. Spring Canal Canter - Day 1

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(73 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Spring Canal Canter - Day 2
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

23. Spring Canal Canter - Day 2

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(36 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Defy Dalby

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

24. Defy Dalby

Location

Pickering, North Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.9

(13 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Humpday 5k & 10k - September

Wednesday, 25 Sept 2024

25. Humpday 5k & 10k - September

Location

Elland, West Yorkshire

Running

5k

Trail
Heart
Humpday 5k & 10k - October

Wednesday, 9 Oct 2024

26. Humpday 5k & 10k - October

Location

Elland, West Yorkshire

Running

5k

Road
Heart
Showing 1 - 26 of 26 events
1
image
🇬🇧