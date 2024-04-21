Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
5k Runs in Yorkshire and the Humber
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
1. 2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
2. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(31 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
3. The Glorious Gargrave Gallop 2024
Gargrave, North Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(60 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
4. SMASH SHERWOOD RUN 2024
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles and more
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
5. The Sewerby Ship Inn Shuffle 2024
Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
6. Hey Up It's Helmsley' 2024
York, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon, 5k and more
(44 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
7. The 10 Mile & 3 Mile Race
Rishworth, West Yorkshire
10 miles, 5k
(21 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
8. The Sir Titus Summer Trot
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles, 10k and more
(74 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
9. Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024
Bingley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
10. Leeds Running Festival - August 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
11. Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire
10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(66 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
12. Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024
Marsden, West Yorkshire
5k, half marathon, marathon and more
(13 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
13. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
14. HARP Mud Run
Chesterfield, Derbyshire
10k, 5k
(39 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
15. Macclesfield Running Festival 2024
Macclesfield, Cheshire East
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
16. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Leeds, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(36 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
17. Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024
Bingley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 14 Dec 2024
18. Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(105 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Dec 2024
19. Bridlington New Year Eve, Eve Bonanza 2024
Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon, 10k, 5k
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 5 Jan 2025
20. Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025
Shipley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 12 Jan 2025
21. Skipton Sweetie Surprise Skidaddle 2025
Skipton, North Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more
(158 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
22. Spring Canal Canter - Day 1
Leeds, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles and more
(73 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
23. Spring Canal Canter - Day 2
Leeds, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, 10 miles and more
(36 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
24. Defy Dalby
Pickering, North Yorkshire
5k, 10k
(13 reviews)
Wednesday, 25 Sept 2024
25. Humpday 5k & 10k - September
Elland, West Yorkshire
5k
Wednesday, 9 Oct 2024
26. Humpday 5k & 10k - October
Elland, West Yorkshire
5k