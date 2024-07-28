All Events
Running Events
5k Runs
East of England
Southend-on-Sea
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
5k Runs in Southend-on-Sea
1 events found
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
1. Finish Line Frolic
Hockley, Essex
5k and more
£22 – £40
Booking perksTrail
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 events