Half Marathons in Bath, South West 2024-2025
Sunday, May 19, 2024
1. AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
We The Curious, 1 Millennium Square, One Millennium Square, Anchor Rd, Bristol BS1 5DB, UK
half marathon, 10k
(103 reviews)
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
2. 2025 Bath Half Marathon
Bath BA1 2DS, UK
half marathon
Sunday, Jun 2, 2024
3. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June
Brickfields Park, 1A The Hollow, Twerton, Bath BA2 1LX, UK
10k, half marathon, 5k
(38 reviews)
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
4. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August
Brickfields Park, 1A The Hollow, Twerton, Bath BA2 1LX, UK
half marathon, 5k, ultramarathon, marathon
(89 reviews)
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
5. RunThrough Frome Running Festival
Berkley Rd, Frome BA11 2EH, UK
5k, 10k, half marathon
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
6. Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile
Westonbirt, Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(100 reviews)
Sunday, Jul 21, 2024
7. Wye Valley Tunnel Run
Sedbury, Gloucestershire
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(53 reviews)
Sunday, Apr 6, 2025
8. North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k
Patchway, South Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k
(65 reviews)