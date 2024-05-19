Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
Half Marathons in South West
Sunday, 19 May 2024
1. AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Bristol, Bristol City
half marathon, 10k and more
(103 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
2. MK Festival of Running
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(110 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
3. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
4. Oxford Half 2024
Oxford, Oxfordshire
half marathon
(365 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
5. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Newport, Newport
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
6. 2024 Bath Half Marathon
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
half marathon
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
7. Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k
Gloucester, Gloucestershire
10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 26 May 2024
8. 2024 Great West Run
Exeter, Devon
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
9. Henley River 10k and Half Marathon - March
Henley-on-Thames, Berkshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 12 May 2024
10. The Lexicon Bracknell Half Marathon
Bracknell, Berkshire
half marathon
(205 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
11. North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k
Patchway, South Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
12. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Talybont-on-Usk, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(148 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
13. TEC Wye Valley 2024
Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(187 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
14. South Downs Half Marathon & 10k
Waterlooville, Hampshire
half marathon, 10k
(229 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
15. RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors
Prestbury, Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
16. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July
Chichester, West Sussex
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
17. Jurassic Express Trail Run
Swanage, Dorset
half marathon, 10 miles
(142 reviews)
Friday, 15 Mar 2024
18. 100 Half Marathon Club Enigma Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
half marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
19. Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
20. Queen Elizabeth Country Park Trail Run
Horndean, Hampshire
half marathon and more
(154 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
21. New Forest Trail Run
Burton, Dorset
half marathon and more
(195 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
22. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Southampton, Southampton
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
(56 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
23. Guided Half Marathon - Winchester
Winchester, Hampshire
half marathon
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
24. The Green Lantern
Exeter, Devon
half marathon, 5k
(42 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
25. The Maer 10k & Half Marathon
Exmouth, Devon
half marathon, 10k
(23 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
26. Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Manswood, Dorset
10k, half marathon, 5k
(123 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
27. Collingbourne Half Marathon & 10k
Ludgershall, Wiltshire
half marathon, 10k
(14 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
28. Stroud Trails
Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(107 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
29. The Ridge Off Roader
Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire
half marathon, 10k
(91 reviews)
Saturday, 25 May 2024
30. Race The Tide
Mothecombe, Devon
marathon, half marathon and more
(10 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
31. Race For Men Salisbury
Salisbury, Wiltshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 26 May 2024
32. Taunton Trail Run - 10k & Half Marathon
Taunton, Somerset
10k, half marathon
(60 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
33. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
10k, half marathon, 5k and more
(38 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
34. Enigma Bullet Train
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(12 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
35. Salisbury Plain Summer Edition - Marathon, Half Marathon & 50 Mile
Ludgershall, Wiltshire
marathon, half marathon, ultramarathon
(73 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
36. Cheddar Gorge Challenge
Blagdon, Somerset
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(23 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
37. Southampton Running Festival June 2024
Southampton, Southampton
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
38. Chiltern Ridge Trail Half
Wendover, Buckinghamshire
half marathon
(11 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
39. TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge
Brecon, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(77 reviews)
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
40. Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile
Westonbirt, Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(100 reviews)
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
41. Midsummer Murder
Hambleden, Buckinghamshire
10 miles, half marathon
(72 reviews)
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
42. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
5k, 10k, half marathon
(44 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
43. Wye Valley Tunnel Run
Sedbury, Gloucestershire
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(53 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
44. TEC Exmoor 2024
Allerford, Somerset
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(71 reviews)
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
45. Ciderthon
Hambleden, Buckinghamshire
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
46. Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024
Chepstow, Monmouthshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
47. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
half marathon, 5k, ultramarathon, marathon and more
(89 reviews)
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
48. RunThrough Frome Running Festival
Frome, Somerset
5k, 10k, half marathon