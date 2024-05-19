All Events
Half Marathons in South West

86 events found
AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Booked 724 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

1. AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024

Location

Bristol, Bristol City

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.6

(103 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
MK Festival of Running
Booked 276 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

2. MK Festival of Running

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.6

(110 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Booked 265 times this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

3. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£10 – £48
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Oxford Half 2024
Booked 199 times this week

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

4. Oxford Half 2024

Location

Oxford, Oxfordshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.6

(365 reviews)

Ticket£49.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Booked 166 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

5. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£34 – £78
Booking perks
Heart
2024 Bath Half Marathon
Booked 90 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

6. 2024 Bath Half Marathon

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

half marathon

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 111 times this week

Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

7. Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Running

10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£23.33 – £46
Booking perksRoad
Heart
2024 Great West Run
Booked 67 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

8. 2024 Great West Run

Location

Exeter, Devon

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£5 – £45
Booking perks
Heart
Henley River 10k and Half Marathon - March
Booked 41 times this week

Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

9. Henley River 10k and Half Marathon - March

Location

Henley-on-Thames, Berkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£23.33 – £47
Booking perks
Heart
The Lexicon Bracknell Half Marathon
Booked 41 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

10. The Lexicon Bracknell Half Marathon

Location

Bracknell, Berkshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.4

(205 reviews)

Ticket£27.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

11. North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Patchway, South Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Booked 18 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

12. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024

Location

Talybont-on-Usk, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(148 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
TEC Wye Valley 2024
Booked 22 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

13. TEC Wye Valley 2024

Location

Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(187 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
South Downs Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 20 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

14. South Downs Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.7

(229 reviews)

Ticket£26 – £36
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

15. RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors

Location

Prestbury, Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £44
Booking perks
Heart
Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July
Booked 13 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

16. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star3.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £56
Booking perks
Heart
Jurassic Express Trail Run
Booked 2 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 6 DAYS

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

17. Jurassic Express Trail Run

Location

Swanage, Dorset

Running

half marathon, 10 miles

Star4.8

(142 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
100 Half Marathon Club Enigma Half Marathon

Friday, 15 Mar 2024

18. 100 Half Marathon Club Enigma Half Marathon

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

half marathon

Ticket£31.99
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

19. Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(4 reviews)

Ticket£31.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Queen Elizabeth Country Park Trail Run
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

20. Queen Elizabeth Country Park Trail Run

Location

Horndean, Hampshire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.6

(154 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
New Forest Trail Run
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

21. New Forest Trail Run

Location

Burton, Dorset

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(195 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

22. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.6

(56 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Guided Half Marathon - Winchester
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

23. Guided Half Marathon - Winchester

Location

Winchester, Hampshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.8

(2 reviews)

Ticket£17.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Green Lantern
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

24. The Green Lantern

Location

Exeter, Devon

Running

half marathon, 5k

Star4.2

(42 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
The Maer 10k & Half Marathon
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

25. The Maer 10k & Half Marathon

Location

Exmouth, Devon

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.5

(23 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £33
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Booked 11 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

26. Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Manswood, Dorset

Running

10k, half marathon, 5k

Star4.2

(123 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Collingbourne Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 11 May 2024

27. Collingbourne Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Ludgershall, Wiltshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.7

(14 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Stroud Trails
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

28. Stroud Trails

Location

Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(107 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
The Ridge Off Roader
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

29. The Ridge Off Roader

Location

Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.9

(91 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Race The Tide

Saturday, 25 May 2024

30. Race The Tide

Location

Mothecombe, Devon

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.8

(10 reviews)

Ticket£32 – £56
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Race For Men Salisbury
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

31. Race For Men Salisbury

Location

Salisbury, Wiltshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£7 – £23.40
Booking perks
Heart
Taunton Trail Run - 10k & Half Marathon
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

32. Taunton Trail Run - 10k & Half Marathon

Location

Taunton, Somerset

Running

10k, half marathon

Star4.7

(60 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

33. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

10k, half marathon, 5k and more

Star4.7

(38 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Enigma Bullet Train
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

34. Enigma Bullet Train

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.4

(12 reviews)

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Salisbury Plain Summer Edition - Marathon, Half Marathon & 50 Mile
Booked 5 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

35. Salisbury Plain Summer Edition - Marathon, Half Marathon & 50 Mile

Location

Ludgershall, Wiltshire

Running

marathon, half marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.4

(73 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Cheddar Gorge Challenge
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

36. Cheddar Gorge Challenge

Location

Blagdon, Somerset

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.9

(23 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Southampton Running Festival June 2024
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

37. Southampton Running Festival June 2024

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £26
Booking perks
Heart
Chiltern Ridge Trail Half

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

38. Chiltern Ridge Trail Half

Location

Wendover, Buckinghamshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.9

(11 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge
Booked 11 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

39. TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge

Location

Brecon, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.8

(77 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

40. Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile

Location

Westonbirt, Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.5

(100 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Midsummer Murder

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

41. Midsummer Murder

Location

Hambleden, Buckinghamshire

Running

10 miles, half marathon

Star4.6

(72 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

42. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(44 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Wye Valley Tunnel Run
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

43. Wye Valley Tunnel Run

Location

Sedbury, Gloucestershire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(53 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
TEC Exmoor 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

44. TEC Exmoor 2024

Location

Allerford, Somerset

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(71 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Ciderthon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

45. Ciderthon

Location

Hambleden, Buckinghamshire

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£27 – £47
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

46. Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024

Location

Chepstow, Monmouthshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£23.33 – £30
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

47. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

half marathon, 5k, ultramarathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(89 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
RunThrough Frome Running Festival
Booked 11 times this week

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

48. RunThrough Frome Running Festival

Location

Frome, Somerset

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket£23.33 – £46
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
Heart
