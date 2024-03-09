All Events
Half Marathons in Bournemouth
5 events found
Booked 2 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 6 DAYS
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
1. Jurassic Express Trail Run
Swanage, Dorset
half marathon, 10 miles
4.8
(142 reviews)
£35 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Booked 1 time this week
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
2. New Forest Trail Run
Burton, Dorset
half marathon and more
4.7
(195 reviews)
£30 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Booked 11 times this week
Sunday, 5 May 2024
3. Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Manswood, Dorset
10k, half marathon, 5k
4.2
(123 reviews)
£23 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Booked 19 times this week
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
4. Up on the Downs
Breamore, Hampshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k
4.6
(42 reviews)
Great atmosphereFlat
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
5. Run Bournemouth Half Marathon
Bournemouth, Dorset
half marathon
