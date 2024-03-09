All Events
Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Half Marathons in Bournemouth

5 events found
Jurassic Express Trail Run
Booked 2 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 6 DAYS

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

1. Jurassic Express Trail Run

Location

Swanage, Dorset

Running

half marathon, 10 miles

Star4.8

(142 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
New Forest Trail Run
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

2. New Forest Trail Run

Location

Burton, Dorset

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(195 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Booked 11 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

3. Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Manswood, Dorset

Running

10k, half marathon, 5k

Star4.2

(123 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Up on the Downs
Booked 19 times this week

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

4. Up on the Downs

Location

Breamore, Hampshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.6

(42 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat
Run Bournemouth Half Marathon

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

5. Run Bournemouth Half Marathon

Location

Bournemouth, Dorset

Running

half marathon

Heart
