Half Marathons in Bristol

10 events found
AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Booked 724 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

1. AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024

Location

Bristol, Bristol City

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.6

(103 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
2024 Bath Half Marathon
Booked 90 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

2. 2024 Bath Half Marathon

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

half marathon

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat road
North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

3. North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Patchway, South Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

4. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

10k, half marathon, 5k and more

Star4.7

(38 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Cheddar Gorge Challenge
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

5. Cheddar Gorge Challenge

Location

Blagdon, Somerset

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.9

(23 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Wye Valley Tunnel Run
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

6. Wye Valley Tunnel Run

Location

Sedbury, Gloucestershire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(53 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

7. Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024

Location

Chepstow, Monmouthshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£23.33 – £30
Booking perksFlat
Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

8. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

half marathon, 5k, ultramarathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(89 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
RunThrough Frome Running Festival
Booked 11 times this week

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

9. RunThrough Frome Running Festival

Location

Frome, Somerset

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket£23.33 – £46
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
TEC Mendips Trail Running Challenge
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

10. TEC Mendips Trail Running Challenge

Location

Bristol, Somerset

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(83 reviews)

Ticket£38 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
