Half Marathons in Cambridge

7 events found
TTP Cambridge Half Marathon 2024
Booked 27 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TODAY

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

1. TTP Cambridge Half Marathon 2024

Location

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.8

(565 reviews)

Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Moo-rathon, Calf and Hen K at the Farm
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

2. Moo-rathon, Calf and Hen K at the Farm

Location

Buntingford, Hertfordshire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22.50 – £35
Booking perks
SunTime RunTime
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

3. SunTime RunTime

Location

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(9 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Cock-a-doodle Dawdle
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

4. Cock-a-doodle Dawdle

Location

Buntingford, Hertfordshire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon, 5k

Ticket£20.50 – £35
Booking perks
Northstowe Festival of Running 2024

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

5. Northstowe Festival of Running 2024

Location

Northstowe, Cambridgeshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.3

(17 reviews)

Ticket£13 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Northstowe Half Marathon and Acorn 5k
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

6. Northstowe Half Marathon and Acorn 5k

Location

Northstowe, Cambridgeshire

Running

half marathon, 5k

Star4.5

(17 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £28
Great atmosphereFlat road
Northstowe Half Marathon 2024

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

7. Northstowe Half Marathon 2024

Location

Northstowe, Cambridgeshire

Running

half marathon, 5k

