Half Marathons in Cardiff

6 events found
2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Booked 265 times this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

1. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£10 – £48
Booking perksFlat
2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Booked 166 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

2. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£34 – £78
Booking perks
Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

3. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(44 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

4. Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

half marathon

Star4.2

(11 reviews)

Great atmosphereRoad
Cardiff Trail Half Marathon 2024

Sunday, 10 Nov 2024

5. Cardiff Trail Half Marathon 2024

Location

Wales

Running

half marathon

Trail
St David's Day Run
Booked 26 times this week

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

6. St David's Day Run

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

half marathon

Road
