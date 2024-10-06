All Events
Running Events
Half Marathons
Wales
Cardiff
Half Marathons in Cardiff
6 events found
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
1. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
half marathon, 5k
£10 – £48
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
2. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Newport, Newport
marathon, half marathon
£34 – £78
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
3. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
5k, 10k, half marathon
4.6
(44 reviews)
£22 – £25
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
4. Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon
Newport, Newport
half marathon
4.2
(11 reviews)
Great atmosphereRoad
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
5. Cardiff Trail Half Marathon 2024
Wales
half marathon
Trail
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
6. St David's Day Run
Cardiff, Cardiff
half marathon
Road
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 events