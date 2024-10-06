All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Half Marathons
ChevronRight
Wales
CloseSelect sport
Running
CloseSelect distance
Half Marathon
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Half Marathons in Wales

28 events found
2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Booked 265 times this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

1. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£10 – £48
Booking perksFlat
Heart
2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Booked 166 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

2. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£34 – £78
Booking perks
Heart
TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Booked 18 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

3. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024

Location

Talybont-on-Usk, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(148 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
TEC Wye Valley 2024
Booked 22 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

4. TEC Wye Valley 2024

Location

Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(187 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Jubilee Bridge 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race 2024
Booked 17 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

5. Jubilee Bridge 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race 2024

Location

Borough of Halton, Borough of Halton

Running

10k, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(166 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon
Booked 21 times this week

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

6. Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon

Location

Llanwddyn, Powys

Running

half marathon

Star4.5

(289 reviews)

Ticket£36 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Summit 2 Sea - The Offa's Dyke Half Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

7. Summit 2 Sea - The Offa's Dyke Half Marathon

Location

Prestatyn, Denbighshire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(32 reviews)

Ticket£27.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
May the 4th Be With You

Friday, 3 May 2024

8. May the 4th Be With You

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£21 – £40
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
The Shindig in the Shire
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

9. The Shindig in the Shire

Location

Corfton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.9

(7 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge
Booked 11 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

10. TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge

Location

Brecon, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.8

(77 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

11. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(44 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
TEC Eryri The Crossing 2024

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

12. TEC Eryri The Crossing 2024

Location

Rhyd-Ddu, Gwynedd

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£40 – £85
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Piece of Cake Trail Run

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

13. Piece of Cake Trail Run

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.9

(11 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Wye Valley Tunnel Run
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

14. Wye Valley Tunnel Run

Location

Sedbury, Gloucestershire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(53 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
RunThrough Snowdonia Sea2Sky 53k & 25k Trail Races

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

15. RunThrough Snowdonia Sea2Sky 53k & 25k Trail Races

Location

Barmouth, Gwynedd

Running

half marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£38 – £87
Booking perks
Heart
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

16. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.6

(8 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

17. Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024

Location

Chepstow, Monmouthshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£23.33 – £30
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Battle of the Borders

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

18. Battle of the Borders

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Abersoch Half Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

19. Abersoch Half Marathon

Location

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.8

(11 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Delamere Trails Marathon and Half Marathon
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

20. Delamere Trails Marathon and Half Marathon

Location

Delamere, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Ticket£28 – £52
Booking perksTrail
Heart
The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge

Friday, 27 Dec 2024

21. The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.7

(3 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Icing on the Cake Trail Run

Sunday, 2 Feb 2025

22. Icing on the Cake Trail Run

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Star4.8

(24 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Essar Chester Half Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

23. Essar Chester Half Marathon

Location

Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

half marathon

Star4.8

(26 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £44
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

24. Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

half marathon

Star4.2

(11 reviews)

Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
Swansea Trail Half Marathon

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

25. Swansea Trail Half Marathon

Location

Penrice, Swansea

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.6

(51 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly
Heart
Brechfa Trail Half Marathon, 10k and 5k

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

26. Brechfa Trail Half Marathon, 10k and 5k

Location

Carmarthenshire, Carmarthenshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Great sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Cardiff Trail Half Marathon 2024

Sunday, 10 Nov 2024

27. Cardiff Trail Half Marathon 2024

Location

Wales

Running

half marathon

Trail
Heart
St David's Day Run
Booked 26 times this week

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

28. St David's Day Run

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

half marathon

Road
Heart
Showing 1 - 28 of 28 events
1
image
🇬🇧