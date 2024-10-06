Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Half Marathons in Wales
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
1. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
2. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Newport, Newport
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 4 May 2024
3. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Talybont-on-Usk, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(148 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
4. TEC Wye Valley 2024
Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(187 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
5. Jubilee Bridge 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race 2024
Borough of Halton, Borough of Halton
10k, half marathon and more
(166 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
6. Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon
Llanwddyn, Powys
half marathon
(289 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
7. Summit 2 Sea - The Offa's Dyke Half Marathon
Prestatyn, Denbighshire
half marathon and more
(32 reviews)
Friday, 3 May 2024
8. May the 4th Be With You
Church Stretton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 18 May 2024
9. The Shindig in the Shire
Corfton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon and more
(7 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
10. TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge
Brecon, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(77 reviews)
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
11. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
5k, 10k, half marathon
(44 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
12. TEC Eryri The Crossing 2024
Rhyd-Ddu, Gwynedd
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
13. Piece of Cake Trail Run
Church Stretton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon
(11 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
14. Wye Valley Tunnel Run
Sedbury, Gloucestershire
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(53 reviews)
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
15. RunThrough Snowdonia Sea2Sky 53k & 25k Trail Races
Barmouth, Gwynedd
half marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
16. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(8 reviews)
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
17. Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024
Chepstow, Monmouthshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
18. Battle of the Borders
Church Stretton, Shropshire
half marathon, marathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
19. Abersoch Half Marathon
Abersoch, Gwynedd
half marathon and more
(11 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
20. Delamere Trails Marathon and Half Marathon
Delamere, Cheshire West and Chester
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
Friday, 27 Dec 2024
21. The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Feb 2025
22. Icing on the Cake Trail Run
Church Stretton, Shropshire
half marathon, marathon, 10k
(24 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
23. Essar Chester Half Marathon
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
half marathon
(26 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
24. Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon
Newport, Newport
half marathon
(11 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
25. Swansea Trail Half Marathon
Penrice, Swansea
half marathon, 10k
(51 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
26. Brechfa Trail Half Marathon, 10k and 5k
Carmarthenshire, Carmarthenshire
5k, 10k, half marathon
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
27. Cardiff Trail Half Marathon 2024
Wales
half marathon
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
28. St David's Day Run
Cardiff, Cardiff
half marathon