Half Marathons in Exeter
3 events found
Booked 67 times this week
Sunday, 26 May 2024
1. 2024 Great West Run
Exeter, Devon
half marathon, 10k
£5 – £45
Booking perks
Booked 8 times this week
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
2. The Green Lantern
Exeter, Devon
half marathon, 5k
4.2
(42 reviews)
£20 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Booked 5 times this week
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
3. The Maer 10k & Half Marathon
Exmouth, Devon
half marathon, 10k
4.5
(23 reviews)
£18 – £33
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
