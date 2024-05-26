All Events
Running Events
Half Marathons
South West
Exeter
Half Marathons in Exeter

2024 Great West Run
Sunday, 26 May 2024

1. 2024 Great West Run

Exeter, Devon

Running

half marathon, 10k

The Green Lantern
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

2. The Green Lantern

Exeter, Devon

Running

half marathon, 5k

Star4.2

(42 reviews)

The Maer 10k & Half Marathon
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

3. The Maer 10k & Half Marathon

Exmouth, Devon

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.5

(23 reviews)

