All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Half Marathons
ChevronRight
Yorkshire and the Humber
ChevronRight
Kingston upon Hull
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Half Marathons in Kingston upon Hull

3 events found
East Yorkshire Half Marathon and 10k - April 2024
Booked 65 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

Location

Skirlaugh, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£26.67 – £44
Booking perks
Heart
Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

Location

Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.3

(66 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Humber Bridge Half Marathon
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

Location

Hessle, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

half marathon

Ticket£26.67 – £42
Booking perks
Heart
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 events
1
image
🇬🇧