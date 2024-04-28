All Events
Half Marathons in Kingston upon Hull
3 events found
Booked 65 times this week
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
1. East Yorkshire Half Marathon and 10k - April 2024
Skirlaugh, East Riding of Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k and more
£26.67 – £44
Booking perks
Booked 6 times this week
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
2. Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire
10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
4.3
(66 reviews)
£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Booked 12 times this week
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
3. Humber Bridge Half Marathon
Hessle, East Riding of Yorkshire
half marathon
£26.67 – £42
Booking perks
