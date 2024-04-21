Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Half Marathons in Yorkshire and the Humber
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
1. 2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
2. East Yorkshire Half Marathon and 10k - April 2024
Skirlaugh, East Riding of Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
3. RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra
Hope Valley, Derbyshire
ultramarathon, half marathon and more
(40 reviews)
Monday, 25 Mar 2024
4. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1
Otley, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Tuesday, 26 Mar 2024
5. Scarhouse Reservoir Run Day 2
Harrogate, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024
6. Thruscross Reservoir Run Day 3
Harrogate, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Thursday, 28 Mar 2024
7. Grimwith Reservoir Run Day 4
Hebden, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10k and more
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
8. Fewston & Swinsty Reservoir Run Day 5
Otley, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
9. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(31 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
10. Run Roche Abbey Run Run Run
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
ultramarathon, half marathon, marathon and more
(86 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
11. Dandelions at Dawn
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
(88 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
12. Buxton Half Marathon
Buxton, Derbyshire
half marathon
(23 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
13. The Glorious Gargrave Gallop 2024
Gargrave, North Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(60 reviews)
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
14. Hero Half Marathon
Hadfield, Derbyshire
half marathon
(26 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
15. Summer Extravaganza 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
16. The Sewerby Ship Inn Shuffle 2024
Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
17. Ilkley Half Marathon
Ilkley, West Yorkshire
half marathon
(25 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
18. Hey Up It's Helmsley' 2024
York, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon, 5k and more
(44 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
19. The Sir Titus Summer Trot
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles, 10k and more
(74 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
20. Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024
Bingley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
21. Leeds Running Festival - August 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
22. Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire
10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(66 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
23. Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024
Marsden, West Yorkshire
5k, half marathon, marathon and more
(13 reviews)
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
24. The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven
Holmbridge, West Yorkshire
10k, half marathon
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
25. Humber Bridge Half Marathon
Hessle, East Riding of Yorkshire
half marathon
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
26. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(62 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
27. John's April Fool Backwards
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
28. Macclesfield Running Festival 2024
Macclesfield, Cheshire East
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
29. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Leeds, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(36 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
30. Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024
Knaresborough, North Yorkshire
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(62 reviews)
Thursday, 7 Nov 2024
31. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Friday, 8 Nov 2024
32. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 2
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 9 Nov 2024
33. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 3, Reservoir Dogs, Moonlight Meander
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
34. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 4
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
35. Kudos its Kirkstall Abbey 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
(66 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
36. Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024
Bingley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 14 Dec 2024
37. Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(105 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Dec 2024
38. Bridlington New Year Eve, Eve Bonanza 2024
Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon, 10k, 5k
(17 reviews)
Monday, 30 Dec 2024
39. Black Moon Rising
Sutton Scarsdale, Derbyshire
half marathon
(11 reviews)
Sunday, 5 Jan 2025
40. Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025
Shipley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 12 Jan 2025
41. Skipton Sweetie Surprise Skidaddle 2025
Skipton, North Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more
(158 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
42. Spring Canal Canter - Day 1
Leeds, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles and more
(73 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
43. Spring Canal Canter - Day 2
Leeds, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, 10 miles and more
(36 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
44. John's April Fools Frollick
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
45. Run Yorkshire Roundhay Half Marathon & 10k
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
46. Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5K
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k