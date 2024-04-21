Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
Half Marathons in Leeds
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
1. 2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Monday, 25 Mar 2024
2. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1
Otley, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024
3. Thruscross Reservoir Run Day 3
Harrogate, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
4. Fewston & Swinsty Reservoir Run Day 5
Otley, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
5. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(31 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
6. Dandelions at Dawn
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
(88 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
7. Summer Extravaganza 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
8. Ilkley Half Marathon
Ilkley, West Yorkshire
half marathon
(25 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
9. The Sir Titus Summer Trot
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles, 10k and more
(74 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
10. Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024
Bingley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
11. Leeds Running Festival - August 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
12. The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven
Holmbridge, West Yorkshire
10k, half marathon
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
13. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(62 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
14. John's April Fool Backwards
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
15. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Leeds, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(36 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
16. Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024
Knaresborough, North Yorkshire
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(62 reviews)
Thursday, 7 Nov 2024
17. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Friday, 8 Nov 2024
18. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 2
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 9 Nov 2024
19. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 3, Reservoir Dogs, Moonlight Meander
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
20. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 4
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
21. Kudos its Kirkstall Abbey 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
(66 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
22. Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024
Bingley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 14 Dec 2024
23. Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(105 reviews)
Sunday, 5 Jan 2025
24. Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025
Shipley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(62 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
25. Spring Canal Canter - Day 1
Leeds, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles and more
(73 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
26. Spring Canal Canter - Day 2
Leeds, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, 10 miles and more
(36 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
27. John's April Fools Frollick
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
28. Run Yorkshire Roundhay Half Marathon & 10k
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
29. Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5K
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k