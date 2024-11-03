Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Half Marathons in Luton
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
1. Hertfordshire Half Marathon & 10k - November
Knebworth, Hertfordshire
10k, half marathon and more
Friday, 15 Mar 2024
2. 100 Half Marathon Club Enigma Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
half marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
3. Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
4. Run The Wild Half Marathon - Spring
Tring, Hertfordshire
half marathon
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
5. Hitchin Half Marathon & Tough 10k
Hitchin, Hertfordshire
half marathon
(27 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
6. Enigma Bullet Train
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(12 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
7. Dunstable Downs Trail Half
Whipsnade, Central Bedfordshire
half marathon
(8 reviews)
Friday, 13 Sept 2024
8. Gameboy Marathon & Half
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
9. Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition
Tring, Hertfordshire
half marathon
(3 reviews)
Friday, 1 Nov 2024
10. Sonic & Tails Marathon & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
11. Fireworks Marathons & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(7 reviews)
Friday, 6 Dec 2024
12. X-Wing-Mas Marathon & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
13. Star Wars Deja Vu Marathon & Half Marathon
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(7 reviews)
Tuesday, 24 Dec 2024
14. The Christmas Die Hard Marathon & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 4 Jan 2025
15. Winter Enigma Marathons & Half Marathon
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(5 reviews)
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
16. The Enigma Easter Series 2024
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon, 5k
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
17. Tring Trails - Chilterns - Half-Marathon - Guided Run
Tring, Hertfordshire
half marathon, 10k