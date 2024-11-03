All Events
Half Marathons in Luton

17 events found
Hertfordshire Half Marathon & 10k - November
Booked 15 times this week

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

1. Hertfordshire Half Marathon & 10k - November

Knebworth, Hertfordshire

10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£28.33 – £46
Booking perksTrail
100 Half Marathon Club Enigma Half Marathon

Friday, 15 Mar 2024

2. 100 Half Marathon Club Enigma Half Marathon

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

half marathon

Ticket£31.99
Booking perksTrail
Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

3. Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(4 reviews)

Ticket£31.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Run The Wild Half Marathon - Spring

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

4. Run The Wild Half Marathon - Spring

Tring, Hertfordshire

half marathon

Ticket£50
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Hitchin Half Marathon & Tough 10k
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

5. Hitchin Half Marathon & Tough 10k

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

half marathon

Star4.5

(27 reviews)

Ticket£1 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Enigma Bullet Train
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

6. Enigma Bullet Train

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

marathon, half marathon

Star4.4

(12 reviews)

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Dunstable Downs Trail Half

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

7. Dunstable Downs Trail Half

Whipsnade, Central Bedfordshire

half marathon

Star4.7

(8 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Gameboy Marathon & Half

Friday, 13 Sept 2024

8. Gameboy Marathon & Half

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(1 reviews)

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

9. Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition

Tring, Hertfordshire

half marathon

Star4.7

(3 reviews)

Ticket£50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Sonic & Tails Marathon & Half Marathon

Friday, 1 Nov 2024

10. Sonic & Tails Marathon & Half Marathon

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksTrail
Fireworks Marathons & Half Marathon

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

11. Fireworks Marathons & Half Marathon

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(7 reviews)

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
X-Wing-Mas Marathon & Half Marathon

Friday, 6 Dec 2024

12. X-Wing-Mas Marathon & Half Marathon

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

marathon, half marathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Star Wars Deja Vu Marathon & Half Marathon

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

13. Star Wars Deja Vu Marathon & Half Marathon

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

marathon, half marathon

Star4.4

(7 reviews)

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
The Christmas Die Hard Marathon & Half Marathon

Tuesday, 24 Dec 2024

14. The Christmas Die Hard Marathon & Half Marathon

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

marathon, half marathon

Star5.0

(3 reviews)

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Winter Enigma Marathons & Half Marathon

Saturday, 4 Jan 2025

15. Winter Enigma Marathons & Half Marathon

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
The Enigma Easter Series 2024

Friday, 29 Mar 2024

16. The Enigma Easter Series 2024

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

marathon, half marathon, 5k

Star4.4

(4 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat trail
Tring Trails - Chilterns - Half-Marathon - Guided Run

Sunday, 5 May 2024

17. Tring Trails - Chilterns - Half-Marathon - Guided Run

Tring, Hertfordshire

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£16
Booking perks
