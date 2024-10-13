All Events
Running Events
Half Marathons
South East
Oxford
Half Marathons in Oxford
2 events found
Booked 199 times this week
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
1. Oxford Half 2024
Oxford, Oxfordshire
half marathon
4.6
(365 reviews)
£49.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 24 Nov 2024
2. Silverstone Run Fest
Silverstone
half marathon, 10k and more
£15 – £40
Booking perks
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 events