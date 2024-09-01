Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Half Marathons in South East
1. 2024 The Big Half
London, Greater London
half marathon
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
2. High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k and more
(218 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
3. Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon
Molesey, Greater London
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
4. Oxford Half 2024
Oxford, Oxfordshire
half marathon
(365 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
5. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
London, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(96 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
6. RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - May 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon and more
(61 reviews)
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
7. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k
(152 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
8. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
(122 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
9. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – May
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k
(116 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
10. RunThrough Surrey Half 2024
Woking, Surrey
half marathon, 5k and more
(398 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
11. RunThrough Crystal Palace Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon – March
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
12. Henley River 10k and Half Marathon - March
Henley-on-Thames, Berkshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 12 May 2024
13. The Lexicon Bracknell Half Marathon
Bracknell, Berkshire
half marathon
(205 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
14. The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024
Cranleigh, Surrey
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
15. Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March
Richmond, Greater London
half marathon, marathon, 10k
(27 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
16. Run Whitstable & Herne Bay 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Spring
Herne Bay, Kent
5k, 10k, half marathon
(40 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
17. Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
18. Run Dorney Lake 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon - April
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(42 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
19. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10 miles, 5k, 10k and more
(77 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
20. Worthing Runfest 10k & Half Marathon
Worthing, West Sussex
half marathon, 10k and more
(244 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
21. Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra
Wadhurst, East Sussex
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(129 reviews)
Saturday, 25 May 2024
22. The Fox Trail 20k, 41k & 62k 2024
Godalming, Surrey
half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(117 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
23. Weybridge 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
(126 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
24. RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - June 2024
Richmond, Greater London
half marathon
(97 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
25. Run Dorney 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - June 2024
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(51 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
26. South Downs Half Marathon & 10k
Waterlooville, Hampshire
half marathon, 10k
(229 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
27. Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - June
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
28. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July
Chichester, West Sussex
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
29. Battersea Park Half Marathon - July 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
30. RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - September 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon and more
(67 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
31. Dartford Half Marathon
Dartford, Kent
half marathon and more
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
32. Run Kent - Tonbridge Half Marathon, 10k and 5k
Tonbridge, Kent
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
33. Battersea Park Half Marathon - October 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon and more
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
34. Hertfordshire Half Marathon & 10k - November
Knebworth, Hertfordshire
10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 23 Nov 2024
35. Battersea Park Running Festival - November 2024
London, Greater London
marathon, half marathon, 5k and more
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
36. Richmond Park March 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Richmond, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon
(29 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
37. Dirty Dancing Run
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
38. PHOENIX - Spring Marathon & Half Marathon
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
39. Queen Elizabeth Country Park Trail Run
Horndean, Hampshire
half marathon and more
(154 reviews)
Friday, 22 Mar 2024
40. Midweek Chasing Numbers 3
Egham, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
41. New Forest Trail Run
Burton, Dorset
half marathon and more
(195 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
42. Backstreet Runs - Charlotte's 100th Half Marathon
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(12 reviews)
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
43. Run The Wild Half Marathon - Spring
Tring, Hertfordshire
half marathon
Friday, 5 Apr 2024
44. Midweek Chasing Numbers 4
Egham, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
45. Rocky Horror Run
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
46. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Southampton, Southampton
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
(56 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
47. Best Race Series - Battersea Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
London, Greater London
5k, half marathon
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
48. Saltmarsh Half Marathon
South Woodham Ferrers, Essex
half marathon