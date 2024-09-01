All Events
Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Half Marathons in South East

181 events found
2024 The Big Half
Booked 554 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon

Ticket£56
Booking perks
Heart
High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Booked 425 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE TODAY
TODAY

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

4.6

(218 reviews)

Ticket£6 – £48
Great atmosphere
Heart
Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon
Booked 241 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

Location

Molesey, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£31.67 – £56
Booking perks
Heart
Oxford Half 2024
Booked 199 times this week

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

Location

Oxford, Oxfordshire

Running

half marathon

4.6

(365 reviews)

Ticket£49.50
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
Booked 181 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE SOON
SOON

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

4.7

(96 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - May 2024
Booked 159 times this week

Saturday, 11 May 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon and more

4.7

(61 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £34
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March
Booked 103 times this week

Friday, 29 Mar 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

4.7

(152 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May
Booked 64 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

4.7

(122 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – May
Booked 82 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k

4.6

(116 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £44
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Surrey Half 2024
Booked 75 times this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

Location

Woking, Surrey

Running

half marathon, 5k and more

4.7

(398 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £48
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
RunThrough Crystal Palace Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon – March
Booked 52 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
Henley River 10k and Half Marathon - March
Booked 41 times this week

Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

Location

Henley-on-Thames, Berkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£23.33 – £47
Booking perks
Heart
The Lexicon Bracknell Half Marathon
Booked 41 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

Location

Bracknell, Berkshire

Running

half marathon

4.4

(205 reviews)

Ticket£27.50
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024
Booked 46 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

Location

Cranleigh, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£35 – £75
Booking perks
Heart
Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March
Booked 21 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE TODAY
TODAY

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

4.2

(27 reviews)

Ticket£39 – £55
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Run Whitstable & Herne Bay 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Spring
Booked 28 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

Location

Herne Bay, Kent

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

4.6

(40 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April
Booked 17 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Flat trail
Heart
Run Dorney Lake 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon - April
Booked 21 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

4.1

(42 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £30
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April
Booked 27 times this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10 miles, 5k, 10k and more

4.6

(77 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £30
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Worthing Runfest 10k & Half Marathon
Booked 13 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

Location

Worthing, West Sussex

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

4.6

(244 reviews)

Ticket£8.50 – £37
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra
Booked 23 times this week

Saturday, 11 May 2024

Location

Wadhurst, East Sussex

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

4.3

(129 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £56
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
The Fox Trail 20k, 41k & 62k 2024
Booked 24 times this week

Saturday, 25 May 2024

Location

Godalming, Surrey

Running

half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

4.5

(117 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £79
Great atmosphereTrail
Heart
Weybridge 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Booked 26 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

4.6

(126 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £42
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - June 2024
Booked 29 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

half marathon

4.4

(97 reviews)

Ticket£28.33 – £48
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Run Dorney 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - June 2024
Booked 14 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

4.4

(51 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
South Downs Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 20 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Location

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.7

(229 reviews)

Ticket£26 – £36
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - June
Booked 26 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July
Booked 13 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star3.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £56
Booking perks
Heart
Battersea Park Half Marathon - July 2024
Booked 24 times this week

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon and more

Ticket£25 – £34
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - September 2024
Booked 16 times this week

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(67 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Dartford Half Marathon
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

Location

Dartford, Kent

Running

half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £42
Booking perksFlat road
Heart
Run Kent - Tonbridge Half Marathon, 10k and 5k
Booked 21 times this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

Location

Tonbridge, Kent

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£24 – £44
Booking perks
Heart
Battersea Park Half Marathon - October 2024
Booked 18 times this week

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon and more

Ticket£25 – £34
Booking perks
Heart
Hertfordshire Half Marathon & 10k - November
Booked 15 times this week

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

Location

Knebworth, Hertfordshire

Running

10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£28.33 – £46
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Battersea Park Running Festival - November 2024
Booked 16 times this week

Saturday, 23 Nov 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £48
Booking perksFlat road
Heart
Richmond Park March 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Booked 5 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 4 DAYS

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon

Star4.6

(29 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Dirty Dancing Run
Booked 4 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star3.2

(3 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
PHOENIX - Spring Marathon & Half Marathon
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£31.50 – £33.50
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Queen Elizabeth Country Park Trail Run
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

Location

Horndean, Hampshire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.6

(154 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Midweek Chasing Numbers 3
Booked 2 times this week

Friday, 22 Mar 2024

Location

Egham, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
New Forest Trail Run
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

Location

Burton, Dorset

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(195 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Backstreet Runs - Charlotte's 100th Half Marathon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.7

(12 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Run The Wild Half Marathon - Spring

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

Location

Tring, Hertfordshire

Running

half marathon

Ticket£50
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Midweek Chasing Numbers 4

Friday, 5 Apr 2024

Location

Egham, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.5

(2 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Rocky Horror Run

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Heart
ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.6

(56 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Best Race Series - Battersea Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, half marathon

Ticket£20 – £22
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Saltmarsh Half Marathon

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

Location

South Woodham Ferrers, Essex

Running

half marathon

Ticket£29.50
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
