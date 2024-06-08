All Events
Running Events
Half Marathons
South East
Portsmouth
Half Marathons in Portsmouth
5 events found
Booked 20 times this week
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
1. South Downs Half Marathon & 10k
Waterlooville, Hampshire
half marathon, 10k
4.7
(229 reviews)
£26 – £36
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Booked 3 times this week
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
2. Queen Elizabeth Country Park Trail Run
Horndean, Hampshire
half marathon and more
4.6
(154 reviews)
£30 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
3. Guided Half Marathon - Winchester
Winchester, Hampshire
half marathon
4.8
(2 reviews)
£17.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Booked 4 times this week
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
4. Chichester Half Marathon, 10 miler & 6 miler
Chichester, West Sussex
half marathon, 10 miles and more
4.2
(133 reviews)
£13.30 – £29
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
5. Thorney Island Trail Run
Emsworth, West Sussex
half marathon and more
3.5
(5 reviews)
£35 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
