Half Marathons in Portsmouth

5 events found
South Downs Half Marathon & 10k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

1. South Downs Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.7

(229 reviews)

Ticket£26 – £36
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Queen Elizabeth Country Park Trail Run
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

2. Queen Elizabeth Country Park Trail Run

Location

Horndean, Hampshire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.6

(154 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Guided Half Marathon - Winchester
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

3. Guided Half Marathon - Winchester

Location

Winchester, Hampshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.8

(2 reviews)

Ticket£17.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Chichester Half Marathon, 10 miler & 6 miler
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

4. Chichester Half Marathon, 10 miler & 6 miler

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

half marathon, 10 miles and more

Star4.2

(133 reviews)

Ticket£13.30 – £29
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Thorney Island Trail Run

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

5. Thorney Island Trail Run

Location

Emsworth, West Sussex

Running

half marathon and more

Star3.5

(5 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
🇬🇧