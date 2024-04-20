All Events
Running Events
Half Marathons
Yorkshire and the Humber
Sheffield
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
Half Marathons in Sheffield
7 events found
Booked 26 times this week
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
1. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
£21.70 – £28
Booking perks
Booked 24 times this week
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
2. RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra
Hope Valley, Derbyshire
ultramarathon, half marathon and more
4.8
(40 reviews)
£40 – £92
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Booked 6 times this week
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
3. Run Roche Abbey Run Run Run
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
ultramarathon, half marathon, marathon and more
4.6
(86 reviews)
£23 – £55
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Booked 6 times this week
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
4. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - June
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
£21.70 – £28
Booking perks
Booked 1 time this week
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
5. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
4.7
(56 reviews)
£21.67 – £28
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Saturday, 7 Dec 2024
6. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - December 2024
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
4.7
(69 reviews)
£21.67 – £28
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Monday, 30 Dec 2024
7. Black Moon Rising
Sutton Scarsdale, Derbyshire
half marathon
4.7
(11 reviews)
£18 – £23
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 events