Half Marathons in Sheffield

7 events found
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April
Booked 26 times this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£21.70 – £28
RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra
Booked 24 times this week

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

Hope Valley, Derbyshire

ultramarathon, half marathon and more

Star4.8

(40 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £92
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Run Roche Abbey Run Run Run
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

Sheffield, South Yorkshire

ultramarathon, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(86 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - June
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£21.70 – £28
Booking perks
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.7

(56 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - December 2024

Saturday, 7 Dec 2024

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.7

(69 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Black Moon Rising

Monday, 30 Dec 2024

Sutton Scarsdale, Derbyshire

half marathon

Star4.7

(11 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £23
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 events
1
