All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Half Marathons
ChevronRight
South East
ChevronRight
Southampton
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Half Marathons in Southampton

5 events found
ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.6

(56 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Guided Half Marathon - Winchester
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

Location

Winchester, Hampshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.8

(2 reviews)

Ticket£17.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Southampton Running Festival June 2024
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £26
Booking perks
Heart
Andover Half Marathon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

Location

Andover, Hampshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.2

(8 reviews)

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
New Forest Trail Run - Roundhill

Saturday, 30 Nov 2024

Location

Brockenhurst, Hampshire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.3

(204 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 events
1
image
🇬🇧