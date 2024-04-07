All Events
Running Events
Half Marathons
South East
Southampton
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
Half Marathons in Southampton
5 events found
Booked 8 times this week
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
1. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Southampton, Southampton
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
4.6
(56 reviews)
£18 – £50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
2. Guided Half Marathon - Winchester
Winchester, Hampshire
half marathon
4.8
(2 reviews)
£17.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Booked 7 times this week
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
3. Southampton Running Festival June 2024
Southampton, Southampton
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
£5 – £26
Booking perks
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
4. Andover Half Marathon
Andover, Hampshire
half marathon
4.2
(8 reviews)
£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Saturday, 30 Nov 2024
5. New Forest Trail Run - Roundhill
Brockenhurst, Hampshire
half marathon and more
4.3
(204 reviews)
£35 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 events