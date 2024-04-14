All Events
Half Marathons in Stoke
7 events found
Booked 49 times this week
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
1. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
4.7
(201 reviews)
£5 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Booked 17 times this week
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
2. RunThrough Cheshire Half Marathon
Siddington, Cheshire East
half marathon and more
4.8
(121 reviews)
£26.67 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Booked 25 times this week
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
3. Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Alton, Staffordshire
5k, half marathon and more
£20 – £56
Booking perksRoad
Sunday, 26 May 2024
4. Buxton Half Marathon
Buxton, Derbyshire
half marathon
4.7
(23 reviews)
£24 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Booked 3 times this week
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
5. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
£5 – £28
Booking perks
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
6. Macclesfield Running Festival 2024
Macclesfield, Cheshire East
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
£24 – £42
Booking perksRoad
Booked 1 time this week
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
7. The Groundhog Marathon
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
10k, half marathon, marathon, 5k
4.4
(5 reviews)
Great atmosphere
