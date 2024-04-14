All Events
Half Marathons in Stoke

7 events found
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Booked 49 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

1. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(201 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Cheshire Half Marathon
Booked 17 times this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

2. RunThrough Cheshire Half Marathon

Location

Siddington, Cheshire East

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.8

(121 reviews)

Ticket£26.67 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Booked 25 times this week

Sunday, 17 Nov 2024

3. Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k 2024

Location

Alton, Staffordshire

Running

5k, half marathon and more

Ticket£20 – £56
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Buxton Half Marathon

Sunday, 26 May 2024

4. Buxton Half Marathon

Location

Buxton, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.7

(23 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

5. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
Macclesfield Running Festival 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

6. Macclesfield Running Festival 2024

Location

Macclesfield, Cheshire East

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£24 – £42
Booking perksRoad
Heart
The Groundhog Marathon
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

7. The Groundhog Marathon

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, 5k

Star4.4

(5 reviews)

Great atmosphere
Heart
