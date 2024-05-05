Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Half Marathons in West Midlands
Sunday, 5 May 2024
1. AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024
Birmingham, West Midlands
half marathon, 10k and more
(314 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
2. Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
3. Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k
Gloucester, Gloucestershire
10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
4. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(201 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
5. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
6. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Talybont-on-Usk, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(148 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
7. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024
The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands
half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
(179 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
8. TEC Wye Valley 2024
Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(187 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
9. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May
Rugby, Warwickshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
10. RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors
Prestbury, Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
11. Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon
Llanwddyn, Powys
half marathon
(289 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
12. Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Alton, Staffordshire
5k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 23 Feb 2025
13. RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025
Prestwold, Leicestershire
half marathon and more
(252 reviews)
Friday, 8 Mar 2024
14. The CODopoly Triple Challenge
Coalport, Telford and Wrekin
half marathon, marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
15. The Silkin Way Ultra
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
ultramarathon, half marathon and more
(3 reviews)
Friday, 3 May 2024
16. May the 4th Be With You
Church Stretton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 18 May 2024
17. The Shindig in the Shire
Corfton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon and more
(7 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
18. Divorce Day Defib Fundraiser
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
19. Run Redditch 10k, Half Marathon & Kids Race 2024
Redditch, Worcestershire
10k, half marathon and more
(92 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
20. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - June
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
21. TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge
Brecon, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(77 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
22. The Snickerthon
Burntwood, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(19 reviews)
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
23. Leamington Spa Half Marathon
Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
half marathon and more
(157 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
24. July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
25. TEC Eryri The Crossing 2024
Rhyd-Ddu, Gwynedd
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
26. Piece of Cake Trail Run
Church Stretton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon
(11 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
27. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - July
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(78 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
28. Birmingham Running Festival - July 2024
Birmingham, West Midlands
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
29. Railway Ultra
Coalport
ultramarathon, half marathon and more
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
30. RunThrough Snowdonia Sea2Sky 53k & 25k Trail Races
Barmouth, Gwynedd
half marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
31. Nottingham Running Festival 2024
Nottingham, Nottingham
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
32. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(8 reviews)
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
33. RunThrough Solihull Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Solihull, West Midlands
half marathon, 10k and more
(264 reviews)
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
34. RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024
Derby, Derbyshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(74 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
35. Battle of the Borders
Church Stretton, Shropshire
half marathon, marathon
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
36. Kenilworth Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Kenilworth, Warwickshire
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
37. Abersoch Half Marathon
Abersoch, Gwynedd
half marathon and more
(11 reviews)
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
38. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(55 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
39. Worcester City Run - Half Marathon, 10K & Junior Run
Worcester, Worcestershire
half marathon, 10k and more
(23 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
40. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - September
Birmingham, West Midlands
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(48 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
41. Yabba Dabba Do
Burntwood, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(5 reviews)
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
42. Guardians of the CODRC
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
marathon, half marathon
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
43. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
44. Rugby Half Marathon 2024
Rugby, Warwickshire
half marathon
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
45. The Pumpkin Marathon
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
marathon, half marathon, 10k
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
46. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
(56 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
47. The November Nightmare
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
10k, half marathon, marathon
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Nov 2024
48. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - November 2024
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(119 reviews)