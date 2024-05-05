All Events
Half Marathons in West Midlands

60 events found
AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024
Booked 451 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

1. AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.5

(314 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024
Booked 127 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

2. Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024

Location

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£26.67 – £52
Booking perks
Heart
Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 111 times this week

Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

3. Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Running

10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£23.33 – £46
Booking perksRoad
Heart
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Booked 49 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

4. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(201 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April
Booked 26 times this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

5. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April

Location

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£21.70 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Booked 18 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

6. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024

Location

Talybont-on-Usk, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(148 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024
Booked 23 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

7. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024

Location

The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(179 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
TEC Wye Valley 2024
Booked 22 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

8. TEC Wye Valley 2024

Location

Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(187 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May
Booked 23 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

9. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

10. RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors

Location

Prestbury, Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £44
Booking perks
Heart
Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon
Booked 21 times this week

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

11. Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon

Location

Llanwddyn, Powys

Running

half marathon

Star4.5

(289 reviews)

Ticket£36 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Booked 25 times this week

Sunday, 17 Nov 2024

12. Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k 2024

Location

Alton, Staffordshire

Running

5k, half marathon and more

Ticket£20 – £56
Booking perksRoad
Heart
RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025
Booked 18 times this week

Sunday, 23 Feb 2025

13. RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025

Location

Prestwold, Leicestershire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.4

(252 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The CODopoly Triple Challenge
Booked 3 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 6 DAYS

Friday, 8 Mar 2024

14. The CODopoly Triple Challenge

Location

Coalport, Telford and Wrekin

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£20 – £110
Booking perks
Heart
The Silkin Way Ultra
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

15. The Silkin Way Ultra

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

ultramarathon, half marathon and more

Star2.8

(3 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £47
Booking perksTrail
Heart
May the 4th Be With You

Friday, 3 May 2024

16. May the 4th Be With You

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£21 – £40
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
The Shindig in the Shire
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

17. The Shindig in the Shire

Location

Corfton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.9

(7 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Divorce Day Defib Fundraiser

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

18. Divorce Day Defib Fundraiser

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.5

(5 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Heart
Run Redditch 10k, Half Marathon & Kids Race 2024
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

19. Run Redditch 10k, Half Marathon & Kids Race 2024

Location

Redditch, Worcestershire

Running

10k, half marathon and more

Star4.4

(92 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly road
Heart
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - June
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

20. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - June

Location

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£21.70 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge
Booked 11 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

21. TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge

Location

Brecon, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.8

(77 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
The Snickerthon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

22. The Snickerthon

Location

Burntwood, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.3

(19 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Leamington Spa Half Marathon
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

23. Leamington Spa Half Marathon

Location

Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.4

(157 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Heart
July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

24. July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

Ticket£20 – £75
Booking perks
Heart
TEC Eryri The Crossing 2024

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

25. TEC Eryri The Crossing 2024

Location

Rhyd-Ddu, Gwynedd

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£40 – £85
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Piece of Cake Trail Run

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

26. Piece of Cake Trail Run

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.9

(11 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - July
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

27. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - July

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(78 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Birmingham Running Festival - July 2024
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

28. Birmingham Running Festival - July 2024

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £32
Booking perks
Heart
Railway Ultra

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

29. Railway Ultra

Location

Coalport

Running

ultramarathon, half marathon and more

Star4.4

(3 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
RunThrough Snowdonia Sea2Sky 53k & 25k Trail Races

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

30. RunThrough Snowdonia Sea2Sky 53k & 25k Trail Races

Location

Barmouth, Gwynedd

Running

half marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£38 – £87
Booking perks
Heart
Nottingham Running Festival 2024
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

31. Nottingham Running Festival 2024

Location

Nottingham, Nottingham

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £42
Booking perksFlat
Heart
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

32. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.6

(8 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
RunThrough Solihull Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

33. RunThrough Solihull Half Marathon & 10k 2024

Location

Solihull, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.4

(264 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 25 Aug 2024

34. RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024

Location

Derby, Derbyshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(74 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Battle of the Borders

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

35. Battle of the Borders

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Kenilworth Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

36. Kenilworth Half Marathon & 5k 2024

Location

Kenilworth, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£10 – £29
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Abersoch Half Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

37. Abersoch Half Marathon

Location

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.8

(11 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

38. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(55 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Worcester City Run - Half Marathon, 10K & Junior Run

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

39. Worcester City Run - Half Marathon, 10K & Junior Run

Location

Worcester, Worcestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.8

(23 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £38.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - September
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

40. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - September

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(48 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Yabba Dabba Do

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

41. Yabba Dabba Do

Location

Burntwood, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.8

(5 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Guardians of the CODRC

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

42. Guardians of the CODRC

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.6

(4 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

43. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
Rugby Half Marathon 2024
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

44. Rugby Half Marathon 2024

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon

Ticket£26.67 – £44
Booking perks
Heart
The Pumpkin Marathon

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

45. The Pumpkin Marathon

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

46. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024

Location

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.7

(56 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The November Nightmare

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

47. The November Nightmare

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.0

(3 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £300
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - November 2024

Saturday, 23 Nov 2024

48. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - November 2024

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(119 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
