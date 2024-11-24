Home
Half Marathons in York, Yorkshire and the Humber 2024-2025
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
1. York 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Racecourse Road, Knavesmire Road, York YO23 1EX, UK
half marathon, 10k, 5k
£10 – £25
Booking perks
Booked 3 times this week
Sunday, Jul 21, 2024
2. Hey Up It's Helmsley' 2024
York, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon, 5k and more
4.5
(44 reviews)
£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
