All Events
Running Events
Marathons
West Midlands
Birmingham
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
Marathons in Birmingham
3 events found
Booked 127 times this week
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
1. Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
marathon, half marathon and more
£26.67 – £52
Booking perks
Booked 2 times this week
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
2. The Snickerthon
Burntwood, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
4.3
(19 reviews)
£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
3. Yabba Dabba Do
Burntwood, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
4.8
(5 reviews)
£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 events