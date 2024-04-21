All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Marathons
ChevronRight
West Midlands
ChevronRight
Birmingham
CloseSelect sport
Running
CloseSelect distance
Marathon
CloseSelect date
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Marathons in Birmingham

3 events found
Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024
Booked 127 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

1. Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024

Location

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£26.67 – £52
Booking perks
Heart
The Snickerthon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

2. The Snickerthon

Location

Burntwood, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.3

(19 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Yabba Dabba Do

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

3. Yabba Dabba Do

Location

Burntwood, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.8

(5 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 events
1
image
🇬🇧