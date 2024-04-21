Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Marathons in West Midlands
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
1. Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
2. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Talybont-on-Usk, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(148 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
3. TEC Wye Valley 2024
Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(187 reviews)
Friday, 8 Mar 2024
4. The CODopoly Triple Challenge
Coalport, Telford and Wrekin
half marathon, marathon, 10k and more
Friday, 3 May 2024
5. May the 4th Be With You
Church Stretton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 18 May 2024
6. The Shindig in the Shire
Corfton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon and more
(7 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
7. Divorce Day Defib Fundraiser
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(5 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
8. TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge
Brecon, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(77 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
9. The Snickerthon
Burntwood, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(19 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
10. July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
11. TEC Eryri The Crossing 2024
Rhyd-Ddu, Gwynedd
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
12. Piece of Cake Trail Run
Church Stretton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon
(11 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
13. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(8 reviews)
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
14. Run to the Castle Ultra
Aberdyfi, Gwynedd
ultramarathon, marathon
(7 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
15. Battle of the Borders
Church Stretton, Shropshire
half marathon, marathon
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
16. Yabba Dabba Do
Burntwood, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(5 reviews)
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
17. Guardians of the CODRC
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
marathon, half marathon
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
18. The Pumpkin Marathon
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
marathon, half marathon, 10k
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
19. The November Nightmare
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
10k, half marathon, marathon
(3 reviews)
Friday, 27 Dec 2024
20. The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 11 Jan 2025
21. The Winter Run to The Castle Ultra
Aberdyfi, Gwynedd
ultramarathon, marathon
(9 reviews)
Saturday, 25 Jan 2025
22. The Holly Challenge
Lightmoor, Telford and Wrekin
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Feb 2025
23. Icing on the Cake Trail Run
Church Stretton, Shropshire
half marathon, marathon, 10k
(24 reviews)
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
24. The Groundhog Marathon
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
10k, half marathon, marathon, 5k
(5 reviews)
Saturday, 21 Dec 2024
25. The Pie'd Piper
Little Dawley, Telford and Wrekin
marathon and more