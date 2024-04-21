All Events
Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Marathons in West Midlands

25 events found
Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024
Booked 127 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

1. Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024

Location

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£26.67 – £52
TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Booked 18 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

2. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024

Location

Talybont-on-Usk, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(148 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
TEC Wye Valley 2024
Booked 22 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

3. TEC Wye Valley 2024

Location

Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(187 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
The CODopoly Triple Challenge
Booked 3 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 6 DAYS

Friday, 8 Mar 2024

4. The CODopoly Triple Challenge

Location

Coalport, Telford and Wrekin

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£20 – £110
May the 4th Be With You

Friday, 3 May 2024

5. May the 4th Be With You

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£21 – £40
Booking perksFlat trail
The Shindig in the Shire
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

6. The Shindig in the Shire

Location

Corfton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.9

(7 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Divorce Day Defib Fundraiser

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

7. Divorce Day Defib Fundraiser

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.5

(5 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge
Booked 11 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

8. TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge

Location

Brecon, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.8

(77 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
The Snickerthon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

9. The Snickerthon

Location

Burntwood, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.3

(19 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

10. July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

Ticket£20 – £75
TEC Eryri The Crossing 2024

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

11. TEC Eryri The Crossing 2024

Location

Rhyd-Ddu, Gwynedd

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£40 – £85
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Piece of Cake Trail Run

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

12. Piece of Cake Trail Run

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.9

(11 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

13. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.6

(8 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Run to the Castle Ultra

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

14. Run to the Castle Ultra

Location

Aberdyfi, Gwynedd

Running

ultramarathon, marathon

Star4.4

(7 reviews)

Ticket£45 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Battle of the Borders

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

15. Battle of the Borders

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Yabba Dabba Do

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

16. Yabba Dabba Do

Location

Burntwood, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.8

(5 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Guardians of the CODRC

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

17. Guardians of the CODRC

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.6

(4 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
The Pumpkin Marathon

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

18. The Pumpkin Marathon

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
The November Nightmare

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

19. The November Nightmare

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.0

(3 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £300
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge

Friday, 27 Dec 2024

20. The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.7

(3 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
The Winter Run to The Castle Ultra

Saturday, 11 Jan 2025

21. The Winter Run to The Castle Ultra

Location

Aberdyfi, Gwynedd

Running

ultramarathon, marathon

Star4.5

(9 reviews)

Ticket£45 – £67
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
The Holly Challenge

Saturday, 25 Jan 2025

22. The Holly Challenge

Location

Lightmoor, Telford and Wrekin

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.2

(9 reviews)

Ticket£26 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Icing on the Cake Trail Run

Sunday, 2 Feb 2025

23. Icing on the Cake Trail Run

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Star4.8

(24 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
The Groundhog Marathon
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

24. The Groundhog Marathon

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, 5k

Star4.4

(5 reviews)

Great atmosphere
The Pie'd Piper

Saturday, 21 Dec 2024

25. The Pie'd Piper

Location

Little Dawley, Telford and Wrekin

Running

marathon and more

Ticket£28 – £39
