Marathons in Chester, North West 2024-2025

Delamere Trails Marathon and Half Marathon
Sunday, Nov 3, 2024

1. Delamere Trails Marathon and Half Marathon

Station Rd, Delamere, Northwich CW8 2HZ, UK

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon

Ticket£30 – £57
Running GP Oulton Park Running - November 2024

Sunday, Nov 24, 2024

2. Running GP Oulton Park Running - November 2024

Oulton Park Circuit, Little Budworth, Tarporley CW6 9BW, UK

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Ticket£25 – £47
MBNA Chester Marathon
Sunday, Oct 6, 2024

3. MBNA Chester Marathon

Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

marathon

Ticket£57 – £59
MBNA Chester Metric Marathon

Sunday, Oct 6, 2024

4. MBNA Chester Metric Marathon

Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

marathon, 5k

Ticket£46 – £48
