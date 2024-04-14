All Events
Marathons in North West
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
1. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
4.3
(31 reviews)
£14 – £55
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Sunday, 26 May 2024
2. Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024
Haworth, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, 10 miles and more
4.7
(33 reviews)
£23 – £55
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
3. Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024
Bingley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
4.6
(49 reviews)
£14 – £41
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
4. Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024
Marsden, West Yorkshire
5k, half marathon, marathon and more
4.7
(13 reviews)
£14 – £55
Great atmosphereHilly trail
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
5. John's April Fool Backwards
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
£23 – £75
Flat
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
6. Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024
Bingley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
£14 – £41
Flat trail
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
7. John's April Fools Frollick
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
4.4
(15 reviews)
Great atmosphereHilly trail
