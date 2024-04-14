All Events
Running Events
Marathons
North West
Marathons in North West

I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

1. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024

Location

Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.3

(31 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

2. Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024

Location

Haworth, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(33 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

3. Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(49 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

4. Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024

Location

Marsden, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(13 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
John's April Fool Backwards

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

5. John's April Fool Backwards

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£23 – £75
Booking perksFlat
Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

6. Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksFlat trail
John's April Fools Frollick

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

7. John's April Fools Frollick

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.4

(15 reviews)

Great atmosphereHilly trail
