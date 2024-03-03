All Events
Running Events
Marathons
North West
Liverpool
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
Marathons in Liverpool
5 events found
Booked 145 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TOMORROW
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
1. Running GP Oulton Park - March
Little Budworth, Cheshire West and Chester
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
4.6
(159 reviews)
£25 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
2. MBNA Chester Marathon
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
marathon
4.8
(37 reviews)
£57 – £59
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Booked 10 times this week
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
3. Delamere Trails Marathon and Half Marathon
Delamere, Cheshire West and Chester
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
£28 – £52
Booking perksTrail
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 24 Nov 2024
4. Running GP Oulton Park Running - November 2024
Little Budworth, Cheshire West and Chester
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
4.7
(114 reviews)
£25 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
5. MBNA Chester Metric Marathon
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
marathon, 5k
5.0
(1 reviews)
£46 – £48
Great atmosphereRoad
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 events