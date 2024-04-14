Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Ultramarathons in Bradford
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
1. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(31 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
2. Calderdale Way Ultra
Heptonstall, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon
Sunday, 26 May 2024
3. Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024
Haworth, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, 10 miles and more
(33 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
4. Summer Extravaganza 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
5. 'Ruddy' Rothwell's Cakeathon 2024
Rothwell, West Yorkshire
10 miles, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(40 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
6. The Sir Titus Summer Trot
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles, 10k and more
(74 reviews)
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
7. She Strides Ultra
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
8. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(62 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
9. John's April Fool Backwards
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
10. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Leeds, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(36 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
11. Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024
Knaresborough, North Yorkshire
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 5 Jan 2025
12. Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025
Shipley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 12 Jan 2025
13. Skipton Sweetie Surprise Skidaddle 2025
Skipton, North Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more
(158 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
14. Spring Canal Canter - Day 1
Leeds, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles and more
(73 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
15. Spring Canal Canter - Day 2
Leeds, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, 10 miles and more
(36 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
16. John's April Fools Frollick
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(15 reviews)
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
17. White Rose Ultra
Brighouse, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon