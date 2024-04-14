All Events
Running Events
Ultramarathons
Yorkshire and the Humber
Bradford
Running
Ultramarathon
Ultramarathons in Bradford

17 events found
I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

1. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024

Location

Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.3

(31 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Calderdale Way Ultra

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

2. Calderdale Way Ultra

Location

Heptonstall, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£40 – £60
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

3. Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024

Location

Haworth, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(33 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Summer Extravaganza 2024
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

4. Summer Extravaganza 2024

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
'Ruddy' Rothwell's Cakeathon 2024
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

5. 'Ruddy' Rothwell's Cakeathon 2024

Location

Rothwell, West Yorkshire

Running

10 miles, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.3

(40 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The Sir Titus Summer Trot
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

6. The Sir Titus Summer Trot

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles, 10k and more

Star4.6

(74 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
She Strides Ultra

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

7. She Strides Ultra

Location

Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£65
Booking perksHilly
Heart
Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

8. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.4

(62 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
John's April Fool Backwards

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

9. John's April Fool Backwards

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£23 – £75
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

10. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.5

(36 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

11. Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024

Location

Knaresborough, North Yorkshire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.7

(62 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025

Sunday, 5 Jan 2025

12. Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.7

(62 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £58
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Skipton Sweetie Surprise Skidaddle 2025

Sunday, 12 Jan 2025

13. Skipton Sweetie Surprise Skidaddle 2025

Location

Skipton, North Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.4

(158 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £56
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Spring Canal Canter - Day 1
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

14. Spring Canal Canter - Day 1

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(73 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Spring Canal Canter - Day 2
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

15. Spring Canal Canter - Day 2

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(36 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
John's April Fools Frollick

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

16. John's April Fools Frollick

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.4

(15 reviews)

Great atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
White Rose Ultra

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

17. White Rose Ultra

Location

Brighouse, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£55
Booking perksTrail
Heart
