Ultramarathons in Yorkshire and the Humber

25 events found
The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Booked 54 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

1. The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024

Location

Bakewell, Derbyshire

Running

10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(255 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k 2024
Booked 15 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

2. Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k 2024

Location

Meerbrook, Leek, Staffordshire

Running

10k, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£33 – £82
Booking perksTrail
RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra
Booked 24 times this week

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

3. RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra

Location

Hope Valley, Derbyshire

Running

ultramarathon, half marathon and more

Star4.8

(40 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £92
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

4. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024

Location

Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.3

(31 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Run Roche Abbey Run Run Run
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

5. Run Roche Abbey Run Run Run

Location

Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(86 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Calderdale Way Ultra

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

6. Calderdale Way Ultra

Location

Heptonstall, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£40 – £60
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

7. Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024

Location

Haworth, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(33 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Summer Extravaganza 2024
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

8. Summer Extravaganza 2024

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksFlat trail
'Ruddy' Rothwell's Cakeathon 2024
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

9. 'Ruddy' Rothwell's Cakeathon 2024

Location

Rothwell, West Yorkshire

Running

10 miles, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.3

(40 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Hey Up It's Helmsley' 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

10. Hey Up It's Helmsley' 2024

Location

York, North Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon, 5k and more

Star4.5

(44 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
The Sir Titus Summer Trot
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

11. The Sir Titus Summer Trot

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles, 10k and more

Star4.6

(74 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
She Strides Ultra

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

12. She Strides Ultra

Location

Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£65
Booking perksHilly
Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

13. Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024

Location

Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.3

(66 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

14. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.4

(62 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
John's April Fool Backwards

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

15. John's April Fool Backwards

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£23 – £75
Booking perksFlat
Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

16. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.5

(36 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

17. Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024

Location

Knaresborough, North Yorkshire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.7

(62 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025

Sunday, 5 Jan 2025

18. Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.7

(62 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £58
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Skipton Sweetie Surprise Skidaddle 2025

Sunday, 12 Jan 2025

19. Skipton Sweetie Surprise Skidaddle 2025

Location

Skipton, North Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.4

(158 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £56
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Peak District Challenge

Friday, 13 Sept 2024

20. Peak District Challenge

Location

Hathersage, Derbyshire

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star5.0

(4 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £74
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Spring Canal Canter - Day 1
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

21. Spring Canal Canter - Day 1

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(73 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat road
Spring Canal Canter - Day 2
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

22. Spring Canal Canter - Day 2

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(36 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat trail
Pennine Barrier Ultra 50

Saturday, 4 May 2024

23. Pennine Barrier Ultra 50

Location

Malham, North Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star5.0

(4 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
John's April Fools Frollick

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

24. John's April Fools Frollick

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.4

(15 reviews)

Great atmosphereHilly trail
White Rose Ultra

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

25. White Rose Ultra

Location

Brighouse, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£55
Booking perksTrail
