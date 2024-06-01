Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Ultramarathons in Yorkshire and the Humber
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
1. The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Bakewell, Derbyshire
10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(255 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
2. Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k 2024
Meerbrook, Leek, Staffordshire
10k, ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
3. RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra
Hope Valley, Derbyshire
ultramarathon, half marathon and more
(40 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
4. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(31 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
5. Run Roche Abbey Run Run Run
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
ultramarathon, half marathon, marathon and more
(86 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
6. Calderdale Way Ultra
Heptonstall, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon
Sunday, 26 May 2024
7. Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024
Haworth, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, 10 miles and more
(33 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
8. Summer Extravaganza 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
9. 'Ruddy' Rothwell's Cakeathon 2024
Rothwell, West Yorkshire
10 miles, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(40 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
10. Hey Up It's Helmsley' 2024
York, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon, 5k and more
(44 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
11. The Sir Titus Summer Trot
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles, 10k and more
(74 reviews)
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
12. She Strides Ultra
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
13. Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire
10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(66 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
14. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(62 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
15. John's April Fool Backwards
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
16. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Leeds, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(36 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
17. Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024
Knaresborough, North Yorkshire
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 5 Jan 2025
18. Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025
Shipley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 12 Jan 2025
19. Skipton Sweetie Surprise Skidaddle 2025
Skipton, North Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more
(158 reviews)
Friday, 13 Sept 2024
20. Peak District Challenge
Hathersage, Derbyshire
ultramarathon and more
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
21. Spring Canal Canter - Day 1
Leeds, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles and more
(73 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
22. Spring Canal Canter - Day 2
Leeds, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, 10 miles and more
(36 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
23. Pennine Barrier Ultra 50
Malham, North Yorkshire
ultramarathon
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
24. John's April Fools Frollick
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(15 reviews)
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
25. White Rose Ultra
Brighouse, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon