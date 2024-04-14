Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Ultramarathons in Leeds
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
1. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
2. Summer Extravaganza 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
3. 'Ruddy' Rothwell's Cakeathon 2024
Rothwell, West Yorkshire
10 miles, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
4. The Sir Titus Summer Trot
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles, 10k and more
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
5. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
6. John's April Fool Backwards
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
7. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Leeds, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
8. Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024
Knaresborough, North Yorkshire
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 5 Jan 2025
9. Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025
Shipley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
10. Spring Canal Canter - Day 1
Leeds, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles and more
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
11. Spring Canal Canter - Day 2
Leeds, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, 10 miles and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
12. John's April Fools Frollick
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
13. White Rose Ultra
Brighouse, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon