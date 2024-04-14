All Events
Ultramarathons in Leeds

13 events found
I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

1. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024

Location

Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.3

(31 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Summer Extravaganza 2024
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

2. Summer Extravaganza 2024

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
'Ruddy' Rothwell's Cakeathon 2024
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

3. 'Ruddy' Rothwell's Cakeathon 2024

Location

Rothwell, West Yorkshire

Running

10 miles, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.3

(40 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The Sir Titus Summer Trot
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

4. The Sir Titus Summer Trot

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles, 10k and more

Star4.6

(74 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

5. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.4

(62 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
John's April Fool Backwards

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

6. John's April Fool Backwards

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£23 – £75
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

7. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.5

(36 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

8. Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024

Location

Knaresborough, North Yorkshire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.7

(62 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025

Sunday, 5 Jan 2025

9. Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.7

(62 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £58
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Spring Canal Canter - Day 1
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

10. Spring Canal Canter - Day 1

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(73 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Spring Canal Canter - Day 2
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

11. Spring Canal Canter - Day 2

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(36 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
John's April Fools Frollick

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

12. John's April Fools Frollick

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.4

(15 reviews)

Great atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
White Rose Ultra

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

13. White Rose Ultra

Location

Brighouse, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£55
Booking perksTrail
Heart
