Ultramarathons in Sheffield

4 events found
The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

Location

Bakewell, Derbyshire

Running

10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(255 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

Location

Hope Valley, Derbyshire

Running

ultramarathon, half marathon and more

Star4.8

(40 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £92
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Run Roche Abbey Run Run Run
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

Location

Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(86 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Peak District Challenge

Friday, 13 Sept 2024

Location

Hathersage, Derbyshire

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star5.0

(4 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £74
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 events
1
