All Events
Running Events
Ultramarathons
Yorkshire and the Humber
Sheffield
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
Ultramarathons in Sheffield
4 events found
Booked 54 times this week
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
1. The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Bakewell, Derbyshire
10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more
4.8
(255 reviews)
£35 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Booked 24 times this week
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
2. RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra
Hope Valley, Derbyshire
ultramarathon, half marathon and more
4.8
(40 reviews)
£40 – £92
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Booked 6 times this week
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
3. Run Roche Abbey Run Run Run
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
ultramarathon, half marathon, marathon and more
4.6
(86 reviews)
£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Friday, 13 Sept 2024
4. Peak District Challenge
Hathersage, Derbyshire
ultramarathon and more
5.0
(4 reviews)
£49 – £74
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 events