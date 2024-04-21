All Events
Triathlons
Sprint Triathlons
North West
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
Super SprintSprintOlympicHalf IronmanIronmanOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Sprint Triathlons in North West
2 events found
Booked 13 times this week
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
1. Wilmslow Spring Triathlon 2024
Wilmslow, Cheshire East
sprint, super sprint
4.5
(109 reviews)
£55.99 – £71
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Booked 5 times this week
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
2. Darwen Triathlon - June 2024
Darwen, Blackburn with Darwen
sprint, 10k, 5k and more
£22 – £65
Booking perksRoad
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 events