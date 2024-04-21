All Events
Triathlons
Sprint Triathlons
North West
Sprint Triathlons in North West

2 events found
Wilmslow Spring Triathlon 2024
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

1. Wilmslow Spring Triathlon 2024

Location

Wilmslow, Cheshire East

Running

sprint, super sprint

£55.99 – £71
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Darwen Triathlon - June 2024
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

2. Darwen Triathlon - June 2024

Location

Darwen, Blackburn with Darwen

Running

sprint, 10k, 5k and more

£22 – £65
Booking perksRoad
