All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Marathons

US Marathons: 2024 - 2025

Image of people at Marathons in the United States
A Marathon is a race over a distance of 26.2 miles, or 42.2km. Running a marathon is often seen as one of the main goals in a runner's lifetime. Marathons take place across the United States, and these events often draw big crowds and inspirational atmospheres. The New York and LA Marathons are two of the most popular races in the USA. Both are relatively flat courses, and so are great opportunities to qualify for the Boston marathon, which is one of the six world marathon majors. US marathons are also amazing fundraising opportunities if you're feeling charitable. For example, every year the Boston marathon raises over $35 million, so marathons are a great way to mix personal achievement with helping the world.
Benefits of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

Top Marathons in the US

Events that our community are currently loving

2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend
Booked 141 times this week

Sunday, 2 Mar 2025

2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k and more

Ticket$20 – $175
Booking perks
Heart
Oak Ridge to Kingston Express Marathon & Half Marathon

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

Oak Ridge to Kingston Express Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Running

marathon, half marathon

Heart
Legs n' Dregs Brewery Marathon

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

Legs n' Dregs Brewery Marathon

Location

New Orleans, Louisiana

Running

marathon, half marathon

Heart

Last minute start lines

No weekend plans? Look no further.

Races this weekend

Races this weekend

Races next weekend

Races next weekend

Popular US Marathons

2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend
Booked 141 times this week

Sunday, 2 Mar 2025

2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k and more

Ticket$20 – $175
Heart
Oak Ridge to Kingston Express Marathon & Half Marathon

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

Oak Ridge to Kingston Express Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Running

marathon, half marathon

Heart
Legs n' Dregs Brewery Marathon

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

Legs n' Dregs Brewery Marathon

Location

New Orleans, Louisiana

Running

marathon, half marathon

Heart
Game On! Marathon of the Treasure Coast Presented by Publix

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

Game On! Marathon of the Treasure Coast Presented by Publix

Location

Stuart, Florida

Running

marathon, half marathon

Heart
Goodwater

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

Goodwater

Location

Georgetown, Texas

Running

ultramarathon, marathon and more

Heart
2024 Little Rock Marathon

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

2024 Little Rock Marathon

Location

Little Rock, Arkansas

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Heart
Hyannis Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K & Marathon Team Relay

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

Hyannis Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K & Marathon Team Relay

Location

Barnstable, Massachusetts

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Heart
LUCKY BANDIT 5K/10K/13.1/26.2

Friday, 8 Mar 2024

LUCKY BANDIT 5K/10K/13.1/26.2

Location

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Heart
Cactus Classic Trail Races

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Cactus Classic Trail Races

Location

Topeka, Illinois

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Heart
Run the River Prawf Marathon

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Run the River Prawf Marathon

Location

Kennewick, Washington

Running

marathon

Heart
Northern Trails Marathon & Ten Miler

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Northern Trails Marathon & Ten Miler

Location

Greensboro, North Carolina

Running

marathon, 10 miles

Heart
MCRRC Seneca Creek Greenway Trail Marathon & 50K

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

MCRRC Seneca Creek Greenway Trail Marathon & 50K

Location

Gaithersburg, Maryland

Running

marathon, ultramarathon

Heart

Find Marathons by month

When do you want to run?

MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuaryFebruary

About us

Let’s Do This is on a mission to help more people discover epic experiences than any other community on the planet. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly 5k fun run or an Ironman triathlon, we list more mass-participation sports events than any other website on the planet. Join the million plus people that have discovered their epic experiences through Let’s Do This.

The team

Other popular distances

The tried and true distances all runners love

5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltra MarathonAll

About Marathons in the United States

People run marathons (or 26.2 miles) for many different reasons from a personal challenge to a public cause. What's consistent is the determination that brings everyone together to push through to the finish. The Boston Marathon alone has raised over $297 million for charity since 1986, and with an average time of 3h44m it is the fastest marathon in the United States.

What are the best US marathons?

If you're thinking of participating in the competitive Boston Marathon, Chicago Marathon and Twin Cities Marathon both have reputations for being fast courses and will provide you with the best chance to run a qualifying time. There are many more fantastic marathons throughout the US, the LA Marathon, Walt Disney World Marathon, New York Marathon, Marine Corps Marathon and the Houston Marathon are all big races and run through October to March.

How long will it take me to run a marathon?

The world record for women was set, in London, by Paula Radcliffe of Great Britain in 2003 at 2h15m25s minutes and is proving tough to beat. The men's record was beaten in Berlin in 2018 by Eliud Kipchoge and at 2h01m39s is pushing close to breaking the elusive 2 hour barrier.

The average time to finish the Boston marathon is 3h44m. This is significantly faster than the global average of around 4h13m for men and 4h42m for women. Don't focus too much on what others are doing, keep your own pace and don't worry if you are overtaken by Superman, he is super after all. It is worth pointing out that finishing times are greatly affected by the course. Some marathons are particularly fast (e.g. A1A, Phoenix), and the average time for different marathons can vary - it's best to check our course descriptions for each race to get a better understanding of finishing times.

How do you train for a marathon?

Training for a marathon takes a lot of motivation. Make sure you carve out time in your busy schedule to train, you can download our free 16 week training plan, with nutrition and race tips included. Regardless of whether you're entering your first race or looking to hit a new PR, we recommend around 16 weeks as the right time frame to prepare you for a marathon.

image
🇺🇸