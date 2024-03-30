All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
10k Runs
ChevronRight
Illinois
ChevronRight
Chicago
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

10k Runs in Chicago

31 events found
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

1. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

2. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

3. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Snails Keep MOVING Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

4. Snails Keep MOVING Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sunset Marathon CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

5. Sunset Marathon CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

6. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

7. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Chi Town Half Marathon & 10K

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

8. Chi Town Half Marathon & 10K

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Running

half marathon, 10k

Heart
Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1

Saturday, 25 May 2024

9. Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 25 May 2024

10. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Ridge Run 2024

Monday, 27 May 2024

11. Ridge Run 2024

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Run for the Zoo 2024

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

12. Run for the Zoo 2024

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Running

10k, 5k and more

Heart
Dim Sum and Then Some: The Uptown 5K/10K & Kids Dash

Thursday, 1 Aug 2024

13. Dim Sum and Then Some: The Uptown 5K/10K & Kids Dash

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Running

10k, 5k

Heart
Rotary Run Charity Classic

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

14. Rotary Run Charity Classic

Location

Hinsdale, Illinois

Running

10k, 5k and more

Heart
Country Sole Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

15. Country Sole Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Run/Walk

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Heart
Polish Independence Run

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

16. Polish Independence Run

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Running

10k, 5k

Heart
Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1 Race

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

17. Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1 Race

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

18. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sloth Virtual Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

19. Sloth Virtual Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

10k, half marathon

Heart
Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

20. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Heart
The Chicago Bar Association 150th Anniversary 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

21. The Chicago Bar Association 150th Anniversary 5K Run/Walk

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
TEST

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

22. TEST

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Running

10k and more

Heart
Wild Blossom Wine Run 5k

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

23. Wild Blossom Wine Run 5k

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Wine Lovers Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 4 May 2024

24. Wine Lovers Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
TESTING 5

Saturday, 4 May 2024

25. TESTING 5

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Running

10k

Heart
Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

26. Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Evanston, IL

Sunday, 12 May 2024

27. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Evanston, IL

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

10k

Heart
Willard Spring 5k

Sunday, 19 May 2024

28. Willard Spring 5k

Location

River Forest, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Western Springs Tower Trot

Saturday, 25 May 2024

29. Western Springs Tower Trot

Location

Western Springs, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

30. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
SSW Running Club Club Challenge 5k

Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024

31. SSW Running Club Club Challenge 5k

Location

Tinley Park, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Showing 1 - 31 of 31 events
1
image
🇺🇸