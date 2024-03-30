Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
10k Runs in Chicago
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
1. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
2. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
3. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
4. Snails Keep MOVING Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Chicago, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
5. Sunset Marathon CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Chicago, Illinois
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
6. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Chicago, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
7. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
8. Chi Town Half Marathon & 10K
Chicago, Illinois
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 25 May 2024
9. Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
10. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Monday, 27 May 2024
11. Ridge Run 2024
Chicago, Illinois
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
12. Run for the Zoo 2024
Chicago, Illinois
10k, 5k and more
Thursday, 1 Aug 2024
13. Dim Sum and Then Some: The Uptown 5K/10K & Kids Dash
Chicago, Illinois
10k, 5k
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
14. Rotary Run Charity Classic
Hinsdale, Illinois
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
15. Country Sole Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Run/Walk
Chicago, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
16. Polish Independence Run
Chicago, Illinois
10k, 5k
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
17. Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1 Race
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
18. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
19. Sloth Virtual Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
21. The Chicago Bar Association 150th Anniversary 5K Run/Walk
Chicago, Illinois
5k, 10k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
23. Wild Blossom Wine Run 5k
Chicago, Illinois
5k, 10k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
24. Wine Lovers Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
Saturday, 4 May 2024
26. Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 12 May 2024
27. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Evanston, IL
Evanston, Illinois
10k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
28. Willard Spring 5k
River Forest, Illinois
5k, 10k
Saturday, 25 May 2024
29. Western Springs Tower Trot
Western Springs, Illinois
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
30. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024
31. SSW Running Club Club Challenge 5k
Tinley Park, Illinois
5k, 10k