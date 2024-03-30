Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
10k Runs in Illinois
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
1. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
2. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
3. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
4. Snails Keep MOVING Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Chicago, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
5. Sunset Marathon CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Chicago, Illinois
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
6. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Chicago, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
7. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
8. Fox Valley Winter Challenge Trail Series
Geneva, Illinois
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
9. Kegan Johns Memorial 5K/10K
Marion, Illinois
5k, 10k
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
10. Creve Coeur St. Paddy's Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Run/Walk
St. Louis, Missouri
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
11. Chesterfield Shamrock 5k/10k & Leprechaun Fun Run
Town and Country, Missouri
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
12. Deer Park St. Paddy's 5K & 10K Run/Walk
Deer Park, Illinois
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
13. Fox Trot 5K and Kit Crawl 10K
St. Louis, Missouri
5k, 10k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
14. Donot Stop - St. Louis
Ballwin, Missouri
5k, 10k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
15. Litchfield Spring Duathlon
Litchfield, Illinois
10k and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
16. Chi Town Half Marathon & 10K
Chicago, Illinois
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
17. Run For Hope
Bloomington, Illinois
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
18. Kiwanis Bunny Hop 5K/10K Run/Walk and Kids 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk
Paducah, Kentucky
5k, 10k and more
Friday, 19 Apr 2024
19. Allerton Races
Monticello, Illinois
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
20. Galena Kiwanis River Trail Run
Galena, Illinois
5k, 10k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
21. Drink MO Wine Run - 5K, 10K & Half Marathon
Augusta, Missouri
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
22. Riverboat Series - Day 6 (MO)
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
23. Zoomies 50K
Aurora, Illinois
5k, 10k, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
24. Riverboat Series - Day 7 (IL)
Vienna, Illinois
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Friday, 26 Apr 2024
25. Firefly Race Series
Lisle, Illinois
10k and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
26. Fox Trot 5K/10K
Batavia, Illinois
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
27. Donot Stop - Evansville
Evansville, Indiana
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
28. Jim Schoemehl Run for ALS
Webster Groves, Missouri
5k, 10k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
29. Kirby Derby
Monticello, Illinois
10k, 5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
30. Lincoln-Way Half Marathon & 10K!
Frankfort, Illinois
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
31. Chicagoland Spring Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K
Schaumburg, Illinois
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
32. 2024 Great Western Half-Marathon & 10K
St. Charles, Illinois
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
33. Byron Rocks May Day 5k & 10k
Byron, Illinois
5k, 10k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
34. Bridge the Gap to Health
Quincy, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Sunday, 12 May 2024
35. Chesterfield Mother's Day 5K
Chesterfield, Missouri
5k, 10k and more
Friday, 17 May 2024
36. 2024 Ferguson Twilight Run
St. Louis, Missouri
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
37. Darien Dash 1 Mile, 5k and 10k
Darien, Illinois
10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
38. Deer Grove Trail Half Marathon and 10K
Palatine, Illinois
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 25 May 2024
39. Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
40. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Monday, 27 May 2024
41. HerrinFesta Road Races
Herrin, Illinois
10k, 5k and more
Monday, 27 May 2024
42. Evansville Memorial Day Run/Walk - 9th Annual
Evansville, Indiana
5k, 10k and more
Monday, 27 May 2024
43. Ridge Run 2024
Chicago, Illinois
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
44. Heart to Heart 5K/10K Run
Creve Coeur, Missouri
5k, 10k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
45. MS Warrior Dash 5K and 15K: Portage, Indiana
Portage, Indiana
5k, 10k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
46. Legacy of Giving 5K / 10K
Springfield, Illinois
5k, 10k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
47. Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 2024
Wheaton, Illinois
5k, 10k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
48. Races for All Paces
Charleston, Illinois
10k, 5k and more