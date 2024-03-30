All Events
Running Events
10k Runs
Illinois
Running
10k
10k Runs in Illinois

219 events found
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

1. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45
Heart
Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

2. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45
Heart
Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

3. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45
Heart
Snails Keep MOVING Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

4. Snails Keep MOVING Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45
Heart
Sunset Marathon CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

5. Sunset Marathon CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

$35 – $45
Heart
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

6. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45
Heart
Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

7. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45
Heart
Fox Valley Winter Challenge Trail Series

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

8. Fox Valley Winter Challenge Trail Series

Location

Geneva, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Kegan Johns Memorial 5K/10K

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

9. Kegan Johns Memorial 5K/10K

Location

Marion, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Creve Coeur St. Paddy's Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

10. Creve Coeur St. Paddy's Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Run/Walk

Location

St. Louis, Missouri

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Heart
Chesterfield Shamrock 5k/10k & Leprechaun Fun Run

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

11. Chesterfield Shamrock 5k/10k & Leprechaun Fun Run

Location

Town and Country, Missouri

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Deer Park St. Paddy's 5K & 10K Run/Walk

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

12. Deer Park St. Paddy's 5K & 10K Run/Walk

Location

Deer Park, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Fox Trot 5K and Kit Crawl 10K

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

13. Fox Trot 5K and Kit Crawl 10K

Location

St. Louis, Missouri

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Donot Stop - St. Louis

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

14. Donot Stop - St. Louis

Location

Ballwin, Missouri

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Litchfield Spring Duathlon

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

15. Litchfield Spring Duathlon

Location

Litchfield, Illinois

Running

10k and more

Heart
Chi Town Half Marathon & 10K

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

16. Chi Town Half Marathon & 10K

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Running

half marathon, 10k

Heart
Run For Hope

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

17. Run For Hope

Location

Bloomington, Illinois

Running

10k, 5k and more

Heart
Kiwanis Bunny Hop 5K/10K Run/Walk and Kids 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

18. Kiwanis Bunny Hop 5K/10K Run/Walk and Kids 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk

Location

Paducah, Kentucky

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Allerton Races

Friday, 19 Apr 2024

19. Allerton Races

Location

Monticello, Illinois

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Heart
Galena Kiwanis River Trail Run

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

20. Galena Kiwanis River Trail Run

Location

Galena, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Drink MO Wine Run - 5K, 10K & Half Marathon

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

21. Drink MO Wine Run - 5K, 10K & Half Marathon

Location

Augusta, Missouri

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Heart
Riverboat Series - Day 6 (MO)

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

22. Riverboat Series - Day 6 (MO)

Location

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Heart
Zoomies 50K

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

23. Zoomies 50K

Location

Aurora, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, ultramarathon and more

Heart
Riverboat Series - Day 7 (IL)

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

24. Riverboat Series - Day 7 (IL)

Location

Vienna, Illinois

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Heart
Firefly Race Series

Friday, 26 Apr 2024

25. Firefly Race Series

Location

Lisle, Illinois

Running

10k and more

Heart
Fox Trot 5K/10K

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

26. Fox Trot 5K/10K

Location

Batavia, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Donot Stop - Evansville

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

27. Donot Stop - Evansville

Location

Evansville, Indiana

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Jim Schoemehl Run for ALS

Saturday, 4 May 2024

28. Jim Schoemehl Run for ALS

Location

Webster Groves, Missouri

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Kirby Derby

Saturday, 4 May 2024

29. Kirby Derby

Location

Monticello, Illinois

Running

10k, 5k

Heart
Lincoln-Way Half Marathon & 10K!

Saturday, 4 May 2024

30. Lincoln-Way Half Marathon & 10K!

Location

Frankfort, Illinois

Running

half marathon, 10k

Heart
Chicagoland Spring Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K

Sunday, 5 May 2024

31. Chicagoland Spring Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K

Location

Schaumburg, Illinois

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Heart
2024 Great Western Half-Marathon & 10K

Sunday, 5 May 2024

32. 2024 Great Western Half-Marathon & 10K

Location

St. Charles, Illinois

Running

half marathon, 10k

Heart
Byron Rocks May Day 5k & 10k

Saturday, 11 May 2024

33. Byron Rocks May Day 5k & 10k

Location

Byron, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Bridge the Gap to Health

Saturday, 11 May 2024

34. Bridge the Gap to Health

Location

Quincy, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Heart
Chesterfield Mother's Day 5K

Sunday, 12 May 2024

35. Chesterfield Mother's Day 5K

Location

Chesterfield, Missouri

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
2024 Ferguson Twilight Run

Friday, 17 May 2024

36. 2024 Ferguson Twilight Run

Location

St. Louis, Missouri

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Darien Dash 1 Mile, 5k and 10k

Sunday, 19 May 2024

37. Darien Dash 1 Mile, 5k and 10k

Location

Darien, Illinois

Running

10k, 5k and more

Heart
Deer Grove Trail Half Marathon and 10K

Sunday, 19 May 2024

38. Deer Grove Trail Half Marathon and 10K

Location

Palatine, Illinois

Running

half marathon, 10k

Heart
Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1

Saturday, 25 May 2024

39. Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 25 May 2024

40. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
HerrinFesta Road Races

Monday, 27 May 2024

41. HerrinFesta Road Races

Location

Herrin, Illinois

Running

10k, 5k and more

Heart
Evansville Memorial Day Run/Walk - 9th Annual

Monday, 27 May 2024

42. Evansville Memorial Day Run/Walk - 9th Annual

Location

Evansville, Indiana

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Ridge Run 2024

Monday, 27 May 2024

43. Ridge Run 2024

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Heart to Heart 5K/10K Run

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

44. Heart to Heart 5K/10K Run

Location

Creve Coeur, Missouri

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
MS Warrior Dash 5K and 15K: Portage, Indiana

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

45. MS Warrior Dash 5K and 15K: Portage, Indiana

Location

Portage, Indiana

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Legacy of Giving 5K / 10K

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

46. Legacy of Giving 5K / 10K

Location

Springfield, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 2024

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

47. Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 2024

Location

Wheaton, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Races for All Paces

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

48. Races for All Paces

Location

Charleston, Illinois

Running

10k, 5k and more

Heart
