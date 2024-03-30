All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
10k Runs
ChevronRight
New York
ChevronRight
New York
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

10k Runs in New York

95 events found
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 NYC

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

1. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 NYC

Location

New York, New York

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 NYC

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

2. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 NYC

Location

New York, New York

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 NYC

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

3. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 NYC

Location

New York, New York

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Arbor Day: Run for Earth NYC
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

4. Arbor Day: Run for Earth NYC

Location

New York, New York

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Snails Keep MOVING Run NYC

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

5. Snails Keep MOVING Run NYC

Location

New York, New York

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sunset Marathon NYC

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

6. Sunset Marathon NYC

Location

New York, New York

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 NYC

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

7. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 NYC

Location

New York, New York

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star2.2

(2 reviews)

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Brooklyn Spring Half • 10k • 5k |

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

8. Brooklyn Spring Half • 10k • 5k |

Location

Kings County, New York

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Heart
Sloth Virtual Run NYC

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

9. Sloth Virtual Run NYC

Location

New York, New York

Running

10k, half marathon

Heart
March Madness Half, 10K, 5K

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

10. March Madness Half, 10K, 5K

Location

Jersey City, New Jersey

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Heart
Queens Spring Half, 10K, 5K

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

11. Queens Spring Half, 10K, 5K

Location

Queens County, New York

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Heart
Essex County Cherry Blossom 10K Run

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

12. Essex County Cherry Blossom 10K Run

Location

Newark, New Jersey

Running

10k

Heart
The Verrazzano 10K & 5K

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

13. The Verrazzano 10K & 5K

Location

Kings County, New York

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
2024 Run for Hope

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

14. 2024 Run for Hope

Location

Kings County, New York

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Conquer The Trail Race Series

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

15. Conquer The Trail Race Series

Location

Dobbs Ferry, New York

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Run the Bronx

Saturday, 4 May 2024

16. Run the Bronx

Location

Bronx County, New York

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
NYC Spring 10K - 5K |

Sunday, 5 May 2024

17. NYC Spring 10K - 5K |

Location

New York, New York

Running

10k, 5k

Heart
Run The Hook 5K/10K

Sunday, 12 May 2024

18. Run The Hook 5K/10K

Location

Middletown Township, New Jersey

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Running Is Back 10K

Sunday, 12 May 2024

19. Running Is Back 10K

Location

Jersey City, New Jersey

Running

10k

Heart
Rubin Run

Sunday, 12 May 2024

20. Rubin Run

Location

Tenafly, New Jersey

Running

10k, 5k and more

Heart
BROOKLYN MOTHER'S DAY HALF, 10K, 5K •

Sunday, 12 May 2024

21. BROOKLYN MOTHER'S DAY HALF, 10K, 5K •

Location

Kings County, New York

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Heart
The Jersey City Spring Half, 10K, 5K

Sunday, 19 May 2024

22. The Jersey City Spring Half, 10K, 5K

Location

Jersey City, New Jersey

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Heart
Run NYC "The Big Apple" 5K/10K/13.1

Saturday, 25 May 2024

23. Run NYC "The Big Apple" 5K/10K/13.1

Location

New York, New York

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run NYC

Saturday, 25 May 2024

24. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run NYC

Location

New York, New York

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
NYC Memorial Day Half Marathon, 10K, 5K

Saturday, 25 May 2024

25. NYC Memorial Day Half Marathon, 10K, 5K

Location

Kings County, New York

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Heart
41st Annual Montclair Run

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

26. 41st Annual Montclair Run

Location

Montclair, New Jersey

Running

10k and more

Heart
GWB Challenge

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

27. GWB Challenge

Location

Fort Lee, New Jersey

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Run Against Breast Cancer NYC

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

28. Run Against Breast Cancer NYC

Location

New York, New York

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Independence Series - Day 5 (NY)

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

29. Independence Series - Day 5 (NY)

Location

Kings County, New York

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Heart
The Tavern Cup 10k!

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

30. The Tavern Cup 10k!

Location

Kings County, New York

Running

10k

Heart
Flushing Meadows NYC Half • 10k • 5k |

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

31. Flushing Meadows NYC Half • 10k • 5k |

Location

Queens County, New York

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Heart
July 4th Freedom Run NYC

Thursday, 4 Jul 2024

32. July 4th Freedom Run NYC

Location

New York, New York

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Coney Island Half 10K 5K

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

33. Coney Island Half 10K 5K

Location

Kings County, New York

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Heart
The Queens NYC Half, 10K & 5K

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

34. The Queens NYC Half, 10K & 5K

Location

Queens County, New York

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Heart
The Jersey City Summer Half, 10K, 5K-2024

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

35. The Jersey City Summer Half, 10K, 5K-2024

Location

Jersey City, New Jersey

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Heart
FallApple

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

36. FallApple

Location

South Orange, New Jersey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Heart
Planet NY Half Marathon, 10K, 5K -2024

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

37. Planet NY Half Marathon, 10K, 5K -2024

Location

Queens County, New York

Running

half marathon, 10k

Heart
The JC Green Half Marathon, 10K, 5K

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

38. The JC Green Half Marathon, 10K, 5K

Location

Jersey City, New Jersey

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Heart
Everybody's 10K! at Liberty State Park

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

39. Everybody's 10K! at Liberty State Park

Location

Jersey City, New Jersey

Running

10k

Heart
Queens NYC Halloween Half, 10K, 5K

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

40. Queens NYC Halloween Half, 10K, 5K

Location

Queens County, New York

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Heart
Brooklyn Fall Half •10k • 5k |

Sunday, 10 Nov 2024

41. Brooklyn Fall Half •10k • 5k |

Location

Kings County, New York

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Heart
Sri Chinmoy Thanksgiving Day 5K, 10K & Kids Race

Thursday, 28 Nov 2024

42. Sri Chinmoy Thanksgiving Day 5K, 10K & Kids Race

Location

Queens County, New York

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Run NYC "The Big Apple" 5K/10K/13.1 Race

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

43. Run NYC "The Big Apple" 5K/10K/13.1 Race

Location

New York, New York

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Heart
St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 NYC

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

44. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 NYC

Location

New York, New York

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Trials of Miles at the Armory

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

45. Trials of Miles at the Armory

Location

New York, New York

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
ROCKAWAY BEACH PARADE DAY HALF MARATHON

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

46. ROCKAWAY BEACH PARADE DAY HALF MARATHON

Location

Queens County, New York

Running

half marathon, 10k

Heart
ROCKAWAY BEACH PARADE DAY 5K

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

47. ROCKAWAY BEACH PARADE DAY 5K

Location

Queens County, New York

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
UCAN5K with Jersey Women Strong - Winter 2024

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

48. UCAN5K with Jersey Women Strong - Winter 2024

Location

Ridgewood, New Jersey

Running

10k

Heart
Showing 1 - 48 of 95 events
1
2
image
🇺🇸