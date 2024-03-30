Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
5k Runs in Austin
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
1. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
2. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 4 May 2024
3. Wine Lovers Run AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
4. Snails Keep MOVING Run AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
5. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
6. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
7. Run the Ranch 5K and Kids Fun Run
Austin, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
8. 2024 Kappa Delta Shamrock Run
Austin, Texas
5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
9. Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Austin
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
10. Bunny 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Pfennig Park, Pflugerville, TX (3-23-2024) RD1
Pflugerville, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
11. Central Texas - HFTC 5k
Austin, Texas
5k
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
12. Guidon Ruck and Run 5K
Austin, Texas
5k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
13. Missions 5k Run | Walk for Alzheimer's
Austin, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
14. 2024 Cal Tri Austin - 4.7.24
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k
Monday, 8 Apr 2024
15. Leander Outrun the Sun 5K
Leander, Texas
5k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
16. RE-MISSION RUN
Cedar Park, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
17. Hutto Women's Alliance Hippo TACO Stampede & Kids 1 mile fun run
Hutto, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
18. Longhorn Run 2024
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
19. Leander Band 5K
Leander, Texas
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
20. Flat Creek Estate Wine Run 5k
Marble Falls, Texas
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
21. Austin Falls Ultra
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
22. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Austin
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
23. Luau 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Pfennig Park, Pflugerville, TX (5-25-2024) RD1
Pflugerville, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 25 May 2024
24. Run AUSTIN "Keep Austin Weird" 5K/10K/13.1
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
25. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
26. Old Town Festival Street Stride 5K
Leander, Texas
5k
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
27. Firecracker 5K
Lago Vista, Texas
5k
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
28. SPA GIRL TRI Lost Pines - 8/24/24
Cedar Creek, Texas
10 miles, 5k and more
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
29. Hippo Dash 5K
Hutto, Texas
5k and more
Thursday, 28 Nov 2024
30. Hutto Turkey "Trail" Trot
Hutto, Texas
5k
Saturday, 7 Dec 2024
31. Old Town Rudolph Run
Leander, Texas
5k
Saturday, 14 Dec 2024
32. Candy Cane Course - Austin
Austin, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
33. Run AUSTIN "Keep Austin Weird" 5K/10K/13.1 Race
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
34. Time to Paddy 5k/10k & Lucky 13.1 - Austin
Pflugerville, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
35. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
36. The 2024 Runfield Texas Race Series
Buda, Texas
half marathon, 5k, 10k, 10 miles and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
37. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
38. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
39. Luau 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Pfennig Park, Pflugerville, TX (4-27-2024) RD1
Pflugerville, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
40. SuperHeroes Run 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK
Pflugerville, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
41. Arbor Day: Run for Earth AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
42. Wine Lovers Run AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
43. Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
44. Sunset Marathon AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
45. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
46. Summer Sizzler- Austin
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
47. Spooky Sprint-Austin
Pflugerville, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more