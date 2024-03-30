All Events
5k Runs in Austin

47 events found
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

1. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Wine Lovers Run AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 4 May 2024

3. Wine Lovers Run AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket$35 – $45
Snails Keep MOVING Run AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

4. Snails Keep MOVING Run AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

5. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

6. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star2.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket$35 – $45
Run the Ranch 5K and Kids Fun Run

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

7. Run the Ranch 5K and Kids Fun Run

Austin, Texas

5k and more

2024 Kappa Delta Shamrock Run

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

8. 2024 Kappa Delta Shamrock Run

Austin, Texas

5k

Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Austin

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

9. Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Austin

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k and more

Bunny 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Pfennig Park, Pflugerville, TX (3-23-2024) RD1

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

10. Bunny 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Pfennig Park, Pflugerville, TX (3-23-2024) RD1

Pflugerville, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

Central Texas - HFTC 5k

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

11. Central Texas - HFTC 5k

Austin, Texas

5k

Guidon Ruck and Run 5K

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

12. Guidon Ruck and Run 5K

Austin, Texas

5k

Missions 5k Run | Walk for Alzheimer's

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

13. Missions 5k Run | Walk for Alzheimer's

Austin, Texas

5k and more

2024 Cal Tri Austin - 4.7.24

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

14. 2024 Cal Tri Austin - 4.7.24

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k

Leander Outrun the Sun 5K

Monday, 8 Apr 2024

15. Leander Outrun the Sun 5K

Leander, Texas

5k

RE-MISSION RUN

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

16. RE-MISSION RUN

Cedar Park, Texas

5k, 10k and more

Hutto Women's Alliance Hippo TACO Stampede & Kids 1 mile fun run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

17. Hutto Women's Alliance Hippo TACO Stampede & Kids 1 mile fun run

Hutto, Texas

5k and more

Longhorn Run 2024

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

18. Longhorn Run 2024

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k

Leander Band 5K

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

19. Leander Band 5K

Leander, Texas

5k

Flat Creek Estate Wine Run 5k

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

20. Flat Creek Estate Wine Run 5k

Marble Falls, Texas

5k

Austin Falls Ultra

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

21. Austin Falls Ultra

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, ultramarathon and more

Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Austin

Sunday, 19 May 2024

22. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Austin

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Luau 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Pfennig Park, Pflugerville, TX (5-25-2024) RD1

Saturday, 25 May 2024

23. Luau 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Pfennig Park, Pflugerville, TX (5-25-2024) RD1

Pflugerville, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

Run AUSTIN "Keep Austin Weird" 5K/10K/13.1

Saturday, 25 May 2024

24. Run AUSTIN "Keep Austin Weird" 5K/10K/13.1

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 25 May 2024

25. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Old Town Festival Street Stride 5K

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

26. Old Town Festival Street Stride 5K

Leander, Texas

5k

Firecracker 5K

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

27. Firecracker 5K

Lago Vista, Texas

5k

SPA GIRL TRI Lost Pines - 8/24/24

Saturday, 24 Aug 2024

28. SPA GIRL TRI Lost Pines - 8/24/24

Cedar Creek, Texas

10 miles, 5k and more

Hippo Dash 5K

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

29. Hippo Dash 5K

Hutto, Texas

5k and more

Hutto Turkey "Trail" Trot

Thursday, 28 Nov 2024

30. Hutto Turkey "Trail" Trot

Hutto, Texas

5k

Old Town Rudolph Run

Saturday, 7 Dec 2024

31. Old Town Rudolph Run

Leander, Texas

5k

Candy Cane Course - Austin

Saturday, 14 Dec 2024

32. Candy Cane Course - Austin

Austin, Texas

5k and more

Run AUSTIN "Keep Austin Weird" 5K/10K/13.1 Race

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

33. Run AUSTIN "Keep Austin Weird" 5K/10K/13.1 Race

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Time to Paddy 5k/10k & Lucky 13.1 - Austin

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

34. Time to Paddy 5k/10k & Lucky 13.1 - Austin

Pflugerville, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

35. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
The 2024 Runfield Texas Race Series

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

36. The 2024 Runfield Texas Race Series

Buda, Texas

half marathon, 5k, 10k, 10 miles and more

Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

37. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Luau 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Pfennig Park, Pflugerville, TX (4-27-2024) RD1

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

39. Luau 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Pfennig Park, Pflugerville, TX (4-27-2024) RD1

Pflugerville, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

SuperHeroes Run 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

40. SuperHeroes Run 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Pflugerville, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Arbor Day: Run for Earth AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

41. Arbor Day: Run for Earth AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 4 May 2024

43. Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Sunset Marathon AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

44. Sunset Marathon AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Summer Sizzler- Austin

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

46. Summer Sizzler- Austin

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k and more

Spooky Sprint-Austin

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

47. Spooky Sprint-Austin

Pflugerville, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

