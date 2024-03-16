Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
5k Runs in Boston
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
1. Mick Morgan's 5K for HESSCO
Sharon, Massachusetts
5k
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
2. South Boston St Patrick's Day Race 2024
Boston, Massachusetts
5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
3. Run The Fens
Boston, Massachusetts
5k
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
4. Ras na hEireann U.S.A 5Km "The Race of Ireland & U.S.A."
Somerville, Massachusetts
5k
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
5. Hamantasch-Run 5K
Arlington, Massachusetts
5k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
6. Fit Revolution Hornet Hustle 5K
North Reading, Massachusetts
5k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
7. 9th Annual Hunter's Run 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run
Medfield, Massachusetts
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
8. Boston 10k
Boston, Massachusetts
10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
9. Bailey's Run for Autism
Foxborough, Massachusetts
5k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
10. Black Excellence 5K
Lynn, Massachusetts
5k
Friday, 26 Apr 2024
11. 5K to Raise Money for Wayland High School Theater
Wayland, Massachusetts
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
12. 2024 Farm to Trail 5K Series @ White Barn Farm
Wrentham, Massachusetts
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
13. Radish Rambler 5k @ White Barn Farm
Wrentham, Massachusetts
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
14. Not a Walk in the Park 5K
Saugus, Massachusetts
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
15. 12th Annual Set the Pace 5K
Hingham, Massachusetts
5k and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
16. Canton Public Library 5K Fun Run
Canton, Massachusetts
5k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
17. The Bionic5K
Cambridge, Massachusetts
5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
18. Fast Feet for Phreedom 5K
Boston, Massachusetts
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
19. Ipswich Family YMCA 5K Road Race
Ipswich, Massachusetts
5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
20. 2024 Belmont AAPI Run 5K & 2K Race
Belmont, Massachusetts
5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
21. Kick in for Kids 5K Road Race & Health Walk
Woburn, Massachusetts
5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
22. Bermuda Healthcare "Sir" Stanley Burgess 5K
Boston, Massachusetts
5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
23. Run Like a Maverick 5K
Medfield, Massachusetts
5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
24. WEBF Strides for Education 5k and Kids Fun Run
Waltham, Massachusetts
5k and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
25. Boston Marine Corps Honor Run
Boston, Massachusetts
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
26. 2024 Trillium Spring 5K
Canton, Massachusetts
5k and more
Sunday, 12 May 2024
27. MOM's Run
Somerville, Massachusetts
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
28. AAPI 5k Run 'n' Walk Lexington
Lexington, Massachusetts
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
29. 2024 Boston AAPI 5K
Boston, Massachusetts
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
30. Boston AAPI 5K
Boston, Massachusetts
5k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
31. Esplanade 5K
Boston, Massachusetts
5k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
32. Arlington Education Foundation 5K
Arlington, Massachusetts
5k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
33. Great Bear Run
Needham, Massachusetts
5k and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
34. Evan's Run
Norwell, Massachusetts
5k and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
35. 9th Annual Run for Recovery 5K
Boston, Massachusetts
5k and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
36. Mystic River Herring Run and Paddle 2024
Somerville, Massachusetts
5k and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
37. 28th Annual Melody Miles 5k Fundraiser
Hamilton, Massachusetts
5k
Saturday, 25 May 2024
38. Gold Star Run for Honor
Saugus, Massachusetts
5k, 10k and more
Monday, 27 May 2024
39. Powisset Farm Trail Run - Spring
Dover, Massachusetts
5k and more
Friday, 31 May 2024
40. ACSM Annual Meeting Gisolfi 5K
Boston, Massachusetts
5k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
41. Girls On The Run Greater Boston Spring Season Celebratory 5K
Boston, Massachusetts
5k
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
42. Corrib Pub Classic 5k
Boston, Massachusetts
5k
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
43. Dorchester Running Club and Blarney Stone Dorchester Day 5K
Boston, Massachusetts
5k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
44. Road of Rainbows 5K Run/Walk
Boston, Massachusetts
5k
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
45. 55th Annual Charlestown Boys & Girls Club's Battle of Bunker Hill 5K Road Race
Boston, Massachusetts
5k
Thursday, 18 Jul 2024
46. Reading Lions Journey For Sight 5K
Reading, Massachusetts
5k and more
Thursday, 18 Jul 2024
47. Berna's Great Legs for Women 5K
Lowell, Massachusetts
5k and more
Thursday, 1 Aug 2024
48. Beverly Homecoming 5K Road Race
Beverly, Massachusetts
5k